NeNe Leakes confronts Kenya Moore for her allusion that NeNe is being excluded from & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

As Kenya is one of the guests in the new episode of & # 39; Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen & # 39 ;, NeNe decided to confront her for her rumors that NeNe was being & # 39; eliminated & # 39; of the program

Kenya Moore recently stopped by "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"Sunday, February 16th. That apparently gave NeNe leaks an opportunity to confront Kenya about its rumors that NeNe was being "removed" from "The true housewives of Atlanta"since it was remarkably absent in many episodes of the show.

NeNe decided to send a question to Kenya. "Here is a Q for Ken @andy … ask him if he is outside by pressing saying that BRAVO is throwing me a dust. BRAVO has not told me or my team! Why is he outside saying that I lost money for NO be n episodes I negotiated my episodes and money in advance? I have NOT lost anything #shade #hater, "he wrote on Twitter on Sunday, before adding that it is" good "despite his absence.

The question was noticed by Andy, who then handed the question to Kenya, the guest of the episode. "Oh, well, I guess I would have to ask Bravo why they are excluding her from many episodes this season," Kenya replied. "I'm not the one behind the edition, you know. I'm not the one behind the edition."

"Are you saying it is being eliminated?" Andy asked, to which Kenya replied: "I think it is. That is not something I can say absolutely. I mean, if the episodes are being cut, the signal is clearly …", before Andy interrupted her.

"But I don't think they cut her episodes because I think everything that was filmed with NeNe was on the show," Andy said. "We are not cutting anything … I am saying that everything went off, there is nothing left out."

NeNe was quite satisfied with the answer. Echoing Andy's comments, she tweeted: "I HAVE NOT cut any episodes! I negotiated my episodes like everyone else! I receive every penny I asked for! Thank you for asking and clarifying that." And that means a lot to me. "

Apparently shading his co-stars, NeNe continued writing in a separate post: "The evil one against me is so real (I better be careful). Looking outside, you would think that I have really done something so serious for this group! I have worked on many sets and NONE can give a bad report about me! NONE! Only this group of enemies. "