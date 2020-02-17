NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey Squash Beef in an emotional meeting

%MINIFYHTML16ed616e194091151c4eb801707e38a411% %MINIFYHTML16ed616e194091151c4eb801707e38a412%

WENN / Instar

During the meeting, NeNe asks her ex-friend why he called her a & # 39; toxic friend & # 39; while she used to think that Cynthia was & # 39; someone she considered a sister, and I felt she was saying that I was a toxic friend & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

NeNe leaks Y Cynthia Bailey they have been fighting each other for almost a year "The true housewives of Atlanta"The co-stars had buried the hatched in an episode on Sunday February 16 of the Bravo show. That began after Cynthia sent NeNe a thank-you note for the hors d'oeuvres he sent to congratulate Cynthia for opening his new business. , the Bailey Wine Cellar, and asked him to come and have a glass of wine together.

About the meeting, Cynthia said in a confessional: "It really sucks to be in this place with NeNe. I don't care if we are best friends again, but I can't stand walking knowing that he hates me." She continued: "It's been a long time for us to sit down and have a conversation. I feel we deserve at least a mutual respect. "

%MINIFYHTML16ed616e194091151c4eb801707e38a413% %MINIFYHTML16ed616e194091151c4eb801707e38a414%

During the meeting, NeNe asked her ex-friend why he called her a "toxic friend." Sharing that she did not understand the reason, NeNe said: "This is a person whom I considered a sister, and I felt that I was saying that I was a toxic friend." Toxic is heavy because I thought she was a good friend. to Cynthia. So I thought it was an exaggeration. I thought the word was unpleasant. "

%MINIFYHTML16ed616e194091151c4eb801707e38a415% %MINIFYHTML16ed616e194091151c4eb801707e38a416%

Explaining his side, Cynthia told NeNe: "When you are a friend, you are an incredible friend. When things go, then you can be very closed, you are very quick to close people, almost to nearby people. When I made that statement, you said something, I answered some things, we both said a lot. "

"Maybe the toxic was a bit strong, but I felt that the last time we were together, I was trying to explain a situation to you and I felt you were completely closed to listen to it. And then I saw you say things about me that I didn't like … You said it was weak and insecure, which is not true, "he continued. However, NeNe felt that she was justified to say it and that led them to discuss things.

In the end, NeNe came out crying. Cynthia, however, didn't seem to want to ruin the moment, so she went to NeNe and apologized. "I know I hurt you," Cynthia said. "I'm sorry … I know I said some things that were not pleasant to say. Just give me a hug please. NeNe, I'm sorry." NeNe replied, "And I'm sorry. I'm really sorry, I'm sorry. What I don't want to do is hurt you. I don't want to hurt you and that's real, I don't want to hurt you."

The meat of NeNe and Cynthia had something to do with a cast member Kenya Moore. It all started after the first one was surprised when Cynthia didn't tell her about the appearance of Kenya in one of her events despite knowing the tension between NeNe and Kenya.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.