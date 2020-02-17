Ne-Yo confirms the separation of wife Crystal Smith: & # 39; Our demons don't fit !! & # 39;

R,amp;B star Ne-Yo has addressed recent reports that he has separated from his wife, Crystal Smith, and confirms that they are heading for divorce.

"Slowly, but surely the knowledge that my wife and I have decided to go ahead and divorce is being made public," he said during an appearance on the Private Talk with Alexis Texas podcast. "It is not a sad thing … in a nutshell, I will never speak ill of her; I am not that person. There is nothing bad to say about her; she is a fantastic woman. She is the mother of my children." She will always be that, and I will always respect her. "

Ne-Yo added: "Simply put, he has demons like everyone else, like me and we realize that our demons don't fit, and until the two take over our personal demons, it will be difficult for us to remain married. it's the end of that chapter, not the end of that book. "

Watch the clip below.