Home Entertainment Ne-Yo confirms the separation of wife Crystal Smith: & # 39; Our...

Ne-Yo confirms the separation of wife Crystal Smith: & # 39; Our demons don't fit !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

R,amp;B star Ne-Yo has addressed recent reports that he has separated from his wife, Crystal Smith, and confirms that they are heading for divorce.

"Slowly, but surely the knowledge that my wife and I have decided to go ahead and divorce is being made public," he said during an appearance on the Private Talk with Alexis Texas podcast. "It is not a sad thing … in a nutshell, I will never speak ill of her; I am not that person. There is nothing bad to say about her; she is a fantastic woman. She is the mother of my children." She will always be that, and I will always respect her. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©