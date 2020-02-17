NASCAR: Ryan Newman's injuries after the Daytona accident & # 39; do not endanger life & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLfaf9427b19c46c063cfdac4c9b98e69811% %MINIFYHTMLfaf9427b19c46c063cfdac4c9b98e69812%

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (AP) – Ryan Newman was involved in a terrible accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, hospitalizing him with injuries that are not life-threatening.

NASCAR broke the news almost two hours after Newman was taken out of his car, saying he is in serious condition at the nearby Halifax Medical Center. The wait for the update was unbearable for other NASCAR drivers and fans in car races that spent time wondering how badly he was injured.

Security teams rushed to Newman's Ford No. 6 and worked to get the 42-year-old driver out of his seat. The car caught fire when it stopped and had to start first with the tires.

Fox chose not to transmit the elimination of Newman, which was protected by large black screens placed by tracking teams.

Ryan Blaney, who locked the bumpers with Newman and turned him to the side, sounded dejected. Corey LaJoie, who crashed into Newman's sidecar at full speed, observed a repetition and insisted that he had no way of avoiding contact. Fox Sports analyst and four-time Cup champion Jeff Gordon could have summed it up better.

"Safety has come a long way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport," Gordon said quietly when the transmission came to an end with Newman's condition still unknown.

Awesome crashes are common on the Daytona International Speedway, where drivers competing for a position at 200 mph and in tight spaces often make contact.

Austin Dillon crashed memorably against the fence on the last lap of the July 2015 race at Daytona and walked away remarkably unharmed. Dillon's car flew into the air and knocked down part of the fence and wounded several fans. Dillon's shattered car, with its engine already resting in another part of the track, ended up on the roof and then crashed into Brad Keselowski's car.

Newman's ruin looked just as horrible.

Blaney turned it hard to the right and toward the outer wall. His car immediately rolled over and slid sideways when LaJoie crashed into him.

"Dang, I hope Newman is fine," LaJoie tweeted. "That is the worst case and I had nowhere else to go but smoke."

Denny Hamlin won the race for Joe Gibbs Racing, his second consecutive victory in the first game of the season and the third in the last five years. The team celebrated near the start and finish line and again when the confetti flew in the lane of victory, which led Gibbs to apologize later.

"Some people may have seen us and said," Those guys are celebrating when there's a serious problem, "Gibbs said." I apologize to everyone. We really didn't know. We entered the winners circle and that's when people told us I wanted to explain that to everyone.

"That is what makes it so difficult. A community so united that it knows everyone. … If you think of all the remains we have had in recent years, some of them have been really serious. We have been very lucky."

It was not the first crash like this for Newman in Daytona or in another super speed, the Talladega track in Alabama. His car flew into the air and overturned repeatedly on the Daytona 500 of 2003. He landed on his roof and did it again at Talladega in 2009.

He has been a tough critic of NASCAR's struggles to keep cars on the ground, he has even been fined for public comments that the sanctioning body considered negative. In 2010, he said fans shouldn't even go to the track to see races at Talladega.

The Indiana native, who graduated with a degree in Purdue engineering, said earlier during Speedweeks that he felt renewed in his second year at Roush Fenway Racing.

"It's about competitiveness and fun," he said. “I want to have fun with my life. If I can have fun in this garage doing it and collect what I feel I deserve to be paid, then I am in favor. It has to be fun and rewarding in more ways than one.

"I'm doing it when I said I was going to do it 10 years ago. I don't know how to give the answer anymore, I really don't know. I always said 40 and now I'm 42."

Newman also announced last week that he and his wife had separated after 16 years of marriage. They have two daughters together and both girls were at his side in the moments before Sunday's race, only to be delayed one day in the rain.

"I feel renewed in general, the team, the people, the opportunities, the sponsors," he said. “All that makes a big difference to me. We have to perform better. The fact that we performed better than they did in the past does not mean that it lives up to my standards and my goals.

"I feel we need to step it up and that's a big part of me wanting to keep doing what I'm doing."