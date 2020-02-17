Naomi Campbell warms Instagram with Racy Bed Selfie

%MINIFYHTML86cda43ae19574fc072df01c36e4702111% %MINIFYHTML86cda43ae19574fc072df01c36e4702112%

WENN / Instar

The 49-year-old British supermodel leaves little to the imagination, as she is lying topless on a bed with only a star sticker that covers her nipple in the new image.

Up News Info –

Naomi Campbell It has become risky with its latest publication on social networks. On Sunday, February 16, the 49-year-old British supermodel warmed the Internet when she shared with her Instagram followers a selfie in a spicy bed that left little to people's imagination.

In the sensual post, the ex-fiancee of U2 bass player Adam Clayton It could be seen lying topless on a bed. Although he covered his body to his chest with a white blanket, one of his breasts was in sight. Still, he covered the nipple with a star emoji. She captioned the snap with a simple hashtag of "Selfie Sunday."

Naomi Campbell warmed Instagram with a spicy photo.

Campbell's post has made people crazy by flooding the comments section of their charge with praise. DJ D-Nice he exclaimed: "Lovely!" British author Jamal Edwards jokingly said: "I'm going to break the net with this one." Ex "21 Jump Street"Actress Holly Robinson Peete commented: "No fear", while the socialist Daphne Guinness simply pointed out: "Sweet Naomi".

D-Nice commented on the Campbell post.

Jamal Edwards intervened.

Holly Ronson Peete called her "brave."

Daphne Guinness simply praised her, & # 39; Sweet & # 39 ;.

Despite his audacity in sharing the image of NSFW, Campbell has previously opened up about growing up feeling uncomfortable in his own skin. "Growing up, I never felt comfortable in my skin. At school, people called me by names like Olive Oyl or Twigs, and I felt uncomfortable and inadequate," he told Vogue in 2019.

"Every time I did something like lingerie photos, I still felt incredibly self-conscious," he continued to share his past struggles with his body image. "Even in my everyday life, if I was on the street wearing tight jeans or leggings, I would always make sure to tie a cardigan around my waist so I wouldn't feel exposed."

Campbell continued explaining how he finally came to love his body. "It has taken me a long time to feel good in my body, it is something that came with age and that really only happened in recent years," he said. "My mentality has played an important role in that trip, and exercising has helped me because it also strengthens my mind. I am not trying to become a muscular woman, but, for me, both things come as a package."