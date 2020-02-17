N & # 39; Golo Kante limps injured by Chelsea vs Manchester United | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML93c8879eeb4cd792d286cddf7b75cec111% %MINIFYHTML93c8879eeb4cd792d286cddf7b75cec112%
Chelsea midfielder N & # 39; Golo Kante was forced to get injured in 12 minutes during his game against Manchester United on Monday.

The French midfielder fell to the ground at Stamford Bridge and had to be helped by medical personnel.

It seemed to be an incident off the ball without any Manchester United player challenging Chelsea midfielder.
He was replaced by Mason Mount after a brief delay in the match.
Kante had started 13 of Chelsea's last 14 games in all competitions after missing about four weeks of action due to a hip injury.
More to follow …