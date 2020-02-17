Murders in Rio de Janeiro by police soar | Brazil news

%MINIFYHTML7007f701e9e0964cdbeeef1cd24d2f2e11% %MINIFYHTML7007f701e9e0964cdbeeef1cd24d2f2e12%

There were fewer murders in the second Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro last year, but the number of murders by the police has skyrocketed.

Police killings have been at their highest levels since the 1990s, with an average of five people a day killed by officers.

%MINIFYHTML7007f701e9e0964cdbeeef1cd24d2f2e13% %MINIFYHTML7007f701e9e0964cdbeeef1cd24d2f2e14%

Human rights organizations say that many officers have killed people in self-defense, but some participate in summary executions.

%MINIFYHTML7007f701e9e0964cdbeeef1cd24d2f2e15% %MINIFYHTML7007f701e9e0964cdbeeef1cd24d2f2e16%

Innocent civilians are often caught in the crossfire, as John Holman of Al Jazeera reports.