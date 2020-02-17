Murdered woman, 2 men seriously injured in car accident in Antioch – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (Up News Info SF) – An 18-year-old woman was killed and two men were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a car accident on James Donlon Boulevard in Antioch, police said.

The police were called at 4:26 p.m. Sunday to James Donlon near Hummingbird Lane, in southwest Antioch. Officers arrived to find the nearby woman, who had been expelled from the injured vehicle. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two occupants of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, had to be removed from the wreckage by the staff of the Contra Costa County Fire Department. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what the police described as "serious but not life-threatening,quot; injuries.

Police said initial indications are that excessive speed is a probable factor in the accident. No other details, including the victim's name, were available Sunday night.

Officers are investigating the accident Sunday night. Anyone who has information about the accident, or who has witnessed, is requested to call the Antioch police officer or to have witnessed the collision, to contact Officer Calvin Prieto at (925) 779-6900 ext. 85936 or [email protected] You can also send a text suggestion to 274637 (CRIMES) using the ANTIOCH keyword.

