Moussa Marega's teammates in Porto were not on their backs, says Shaun Wright-Phillips | Soccer news

The Porto players could not show solidarity with Moussa Marega by trying to prevent the striker from leaving the field after he was allegedly racially abused, says Shaun Wright-Phillips

The Porto players could not show solidarity with Moussa Marega by trying to prevent the striker from leaving the field after he was allegedly racially abused, says Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Mali's international left the field during the second half of Porto's 2-1 victory at Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday in reaction to his treatment by local fans.

However, several of his teammates tried to contain him, with the game suspended for three minutes before Marega could finally leave the field.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Wright-Phillips criticized the behavior of the Porto players and said: "I think it was unpleasant to be honest with you.

"For me personally, if I walk to the field with my teammates, I am willing to put my body on the line and my faith in them. I would like nothing less in return."

"If that had happened and I felt the need to leave the field, I hope my teammates support me. But they seemed not to, which was very painful to see, especially for him."

"I imagine how alone it would have felt at that time."

Marega, who also threw objects from the crowd during the game, turned to social networks after the game to describe those who mistreated him as "idiots."

He also sarcastically thanked the referee "for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card because I defend the color of my skin."

He added: "I hope I never find you on a soccer field again. You're a shame."

A statement from Porto said they fully support Marega's actions and called for a heavy penalty against Guimaraes, who say they will investigate the incident and punish those responsible.

The Portuguese league also responded, saying: "The Portuguese League will do everything possible so that this, and all episodes of racism, do not go unpunished."

Wright-Phillips asked Vitoria for heavy punishment, saying: "The punishment must be harder."

"I feel like they just get slapped on the wrist and just laugh at it, and then, in a few weeks, it will happen again. So until it is punished correctly, I feel it will keep happening."