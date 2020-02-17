Monument presented in honor of the Tuskegee aviator – Up News Info Los Angeles

ALTADENA (CBSLA) – A monument was presented in Altadena on Sunday afternoon in honor of the late Tuskegee aviator, Lieutenant Oliver Goodall.

The ceremony was held on Harriet Street, where Goodall lived.

The World War II officer is remembered for the powerful impact he made on Altadena and Pasadena.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of his death.

Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military pilots in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II.