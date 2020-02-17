Moms 4 Housing among the honorees of Oakland Black History Month

%MINIFYHTMLf9c840a7495e01dbf291d54556b884c411% %MINIFYHTMLf9c840a7495e01dbf291d54556b884c412%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Women activists known as Moms 4 Housing will be among those recognized as honored of Black History Month when the Oakland City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, council president Rebecca Kaplan announced.

Other winners will include the North Oakland Marcus Books store, community advocate and Oakland Tenants Union founder James Vann, activist and educator Kin Folkz, advocate for the accessory housing unit Bertram Harris; The owners of Red Bay Coffee are the Konte family; The founder of Cypress Mandela Training Center, Arthur "Art,quot; Bolden; lie Omode School; and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., founder of the Donald Oliver Oratory Festival.

%MINIFYHTMLf9c840a7495e01dbf291d54556b884c413% %MINIFYHTMLf9c840a7495e01dbf291d54556b884c414%

As of last November, the Moms 4 Housing group occupied a vacant West Oakland home at 2928 Magnolia St. for approximately two months to draw attention to the plight of the many homeless people in society and the housing crisis that It affects the Bay Area and the state.

%MINIFYHTMLf9c840a7495e01dbf291d54556b884c415% %MINIFYHTMLf9c840a7495e01dbf291d54556b884c416%

The group was evicted from the house by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office in January after being unable to win a court decision that allowed them to stay.

The house had been bought in July by Wedgewood Properties, based in southern California, which planned to renovate and sell the house. But an agreement negotiated in January by Oakland Mayor's office, Libby Schaaf, means the house will be sold to the Oakland Community Land Trust, which buys properties and converts them into affordable housing.

Kaplan will recognize the Moms 4 Housing, Misty Cross, Carroll Fife, Sameerah Karim, Tolani King, Merika Regan, Sharena Thomas and Dominique Walker steering committee.

"Moms 4 Housing showed us that the gross power of the organization can create the kind of political changes we need so that our policies really become the care of our vulnerable community members," Kaplan said in a statement.

The council meets in the third floor chamber at City Hall, 1 Frank Ogawa Plaza.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.