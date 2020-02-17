MMA fighter Charles & # 39; Krazy Horse & # 39; Bennett turns racist into puppet live! (Vine)

Charles & # 39; Krazy Horse & # 39; Bennett is going viral this morning after brutally beating a white man, who called him the "word N,quot;. Charles is African American.

Here is the graphic video: the warning contains violent MMA

In the video, a Caucasian man uses the racist epithet towards Charles, and then tries to physically attack the fighter. Big mistake.

Charles knocks down the alleged racist and incapacitates him. Then Charles makes the man apologize and say "I love niggers."

Charles is an American mixed martial artist who currently competes in the featherweight division. He has been a professional since 1999, has competed in the PRIDE, Rizin FF, EliteXC, King of the Cage, World Extreme Fighting and ShoXC wrestling championships.

Between 1999 and 2009, he was arrested 14 times on charges that included selling cocaine, robbery, aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and possession of MDMA. The charge on the pregnant woman in 2002 was dropped and he was convicted of two drug charges in 2000 and 2001 and was also convicted of another aggravated assault in 2008, which was due to a domestic dispute.

Bennett was charged with aggravated assault by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department after the incident on January 16, 2011. In 2013, he was arrested again for assault.