Minnesota weather: snow and freezing rain will fall on southern Minnesota – Up News Info

Snow and freezing rain are expected to fall on Monday morning in southern Minnesota, threatening to cover the roads with an ice glaze.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning until noon for several counties in south-central and southeastern Minnesota.

Traveling could become a little incomplete from southern MN to WI today, where it is possible to rain some icy rain this morning followed by several inches of snow. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EZH09wqmn3 – NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 17, 2020

Forecasters say light snow / freezing rain will fall early Monday along the Iowa border and will move northeast toward Minnesota as the day progresses. 1 to 3 inches of snow can accumulate in the advisory area, and heavier totals are expected along the Wisconsin border.

The system is expected to cut the Twin Cities subway around noon, with early snowfall in the afternoon. It is not expected to accumulate more than an inch in the meter.

Following this system, a cold front will sweep Minnesota, lowering temperatures in the middle of the week. Minimum below zero is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, it seems that there will be a warm up for the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures well above zero.