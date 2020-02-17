Mike Trout on the Astros scandal: "It's sad for baseball,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLf0603149f0cf0c4ed272e7f05a95112e11% %MINIFYHTMLf0603149f0cf0c4ed272e7f05a95112e12%

Mike Trout, despite being the best baseball player and playing in Los Angeles, has the ability to avoid controversy and stay out of the headlines.

%MINIFYHTMLf0603149f0cf0c4ed272e7f05a95112e13% %MINIFYHTMLf0603149f0cf0c4ed272e7f05a95112e14%

However, Trout lost no words on Monday when he discussed the Astros trap scandal, saying he "lost respect for some of those guys."

%MINIFYHTMLf0603149f0cf0c4ed272e7f05a95112e15% %MINIFYHTMLf0603149f0cf0c4ed272e7f05a95112e16%

Trout also said no "according to the punishment,quot; raised against the organization. The former manager of the Astros A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by owner Jim Crane in January. Houston also received a $ 5 million fine, the maximum financial fine allowed under MLB rules, and lost its first and second round selections in 2020 and 2021.

MORE: MLB players shatter the Astros for stealing signs

The nine-page MLB report on the Astros revealed that the electronic poster theft scandal was largely driven by players. Despite that, Commissioner Rob Manfred said that no player will receive punishment because Luhnow did not transmit a 2017 memo describing the league's updated policy on the use of technology during the games.

Players throughout the league have publicly shattered the Astros, and Manfred's decision not to punish the players. Even Trout, a three-time Most Valuable Player of the American League who is sometimes criticized by being "bland,quot; He said: "Going up to the plate knowing what's coming … it would be fun."

Another aspect of the Astros scandal is the rumor that players connected electronic bells to their bodies to know what pitches they were about to face. Manfred recently said "You can never know,quot; if the Astros used bells during the 2019 season. The rumor was fueled by José Altuve's firm refusal to let his teammates tear his shirt after he hit the ALCS home run in 2019.

If Trout ever reaches a tiebreaker in the league championship series?

"You can take my shirt off,quot; he said. "If you hit a home run to send your team to the World Series at home, you can do whatever you want with me."