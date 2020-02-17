Mickey Wright, a Hall of Fame golfer, dies at 85 | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML4295921f3629b0e5c9787086fb7b2ca411% %MINIFYHTML4295921f3629b0e5c9787086fb7b2ca412%





Wright was the only LPGA golfer to have all the major titles at the same time

Hall of Famer member Mickey Wright, the only LPGA golf player to have all the important titles at the same time, died Monday at age 85, the Ladies Professional Golf Association said.

Wright won 82 tournaments, second only to fellow countryman Kathy Whitworth (88), and claimed 13 majors in a race that ranged from 1955 until his retirement in 1969 due to foot problems.

"It was the best I've seen, man or woman, Whitworth once told ESPN. I had the privilege of playing with Sam Snead and Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer and all of them.

"Nobody hit him like Mickey, just nobody. He had 82 wins, but he would have won more than 100 without problems if he had been on tour."

The great Ben Hogan said that Wright had the best golf swing he has ever seen.

Wright, who started playing golf at the age of 12, was included in the Women's Golf Hall of Fame in 1964 and in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame when it was created in 1967. He became a member of the Hall of World Golf Fame in 1976

She enjoyed 13 victories in 1963, which remains the LPGA Tour record, and next season she won 11 times, which was tied by Sweden's Annika Sorenstam for the second biggest victory in a season.