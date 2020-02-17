Megan Thee Stallion continues to admire Jordyn Woods while fans debate whether or not he owes his fame to Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods shared a lot of new photos on his social media account, and Megan Thee Stallion is back in the comments, praising her. Check out a couple of new photos that Jordyn shared in what looks like a bomb, and you'll understand why Megan keeps talking about her.

Megan sent some love emojis after seeing the photos, but some fans began to debate whether Jordyn became so famous thanks to Kylie Jenner or not.

Someone said: ‘If your friendship never ended with Kylie, you would never have been Jordy, you would have always been friends with Kylie. Things happen for a reason. Congratulations ❤️ ’This follower managed to unleash a massive debate in the comments.

A follower said: "She has always been a friend of Kylie, now she will always be Kylie's ex-friend," and another commentator posted this: "Well, your first part is somewhat true. Yes, because of your association with Kylie and the Kardashian "She's getting a lot of attention. But that beauty wasn't created by the Kardashians, only she was noticed by them. It's not nice to call her by their names, intimidate and say such nasty things, too. I ask you, who looks average?" I don't, she doesn't, and I'm sure you don't.Following your IG management, you must be safe and strong … so keep that same energy to encourage others! We are all enough 🙏🏽 '

Another commenter said that "she didn't become famous because she was famous for being Kylie better because that girl had hidden behind Kylie for so long, so don't act like that drama shit made her famous because she didn't."

Someone else posted, & # 39; yes, but also remember, let's be honest, if she wasn't Kylie's friend and if it wasn't for all the drama and Kardashians in her life, then she wouldn't have received this attention in the first place, No one knew JW. She has no special talents or a beautiful face or body. She is a chubby black girl of medium appearance. "Just say,quot;.

Ad

What do you think about it? Is Jordyn a product of his friendship with Kylie Jenner or not?



Post views:

0 0