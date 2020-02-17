Meet the "black,quot; presidential candidates of the United States | Racism

The light almost disappeared from Pete Buttigieg's eyes when ABC correspondent Linsey Davis asked him questions during the New Hampshire Democratic debate this month. Davis, the moderator, asked him to explain the rise in black arrest rates in South Bend, Indiana, during his tenure as mayor there and refused to let him escape through the hatch of well-tried sentences of "systemic racism."

It was as if Buttigieg could see the ghosts of life opportunities stolen from the arrested blacks who sat among the audience in the auditorium of Saint Anselm College, hoping to hear their first presidential offer.

With a chatter in search of applause and an activist talk of parrots that failed to gain traction among the crowd, he resorted to breaking the glass "in case of emergency,quot; and took out the "gangs,quot;.

Question: "How do you explain the increase in black arrests in South Bend under your leadership for possession of marijuana?" Answer, something like: "We are targeting violent gangs."

Unless all the blacks arrested were violent gang members, this does not begin to answer the question. However, it may seem like an answer for Americans born in a society with a centuries-old tradition of representing blacks as ductile, duplicity and violent beings.

The blacks & # 39;

The mere reference to violent gangs evokes groups of "blacks,quot; marauders. The need to administer this group justifies or at least serves as an explanation for any police action against any individual black person. There are gangs; That is why they do not have all their rights.

Individual human beings who are black are rounded as part of the aggregate known as "blacks." These "blacks,quot; are unrelated, they are not even an attempt to accurately reflect the many different individuals that make up a group of more than 40 million people.

Instead, "blacks,quot; is an amalgam of historical anti-black invective collected in a bucket and poured over a community. "Blacks,quot; are not people, they are cartoons that precede real black people when they enter a room or become the subject of a conversation. Blacks, despite ourselves, are seen as "blacks."

The enigma faced by the presidential candidate becomes how to contain (if they are conservative) or it is seen that it addresses the concerns (if they are liberal) of such people. It is for this reason that reference is made to violent gangs in defense of discriminatory police practice of centrist Democratic candidates. The brutality, or if you want to disinfect the violence, the "excess of zeal,quot; of the American police can be forgiven because, well, blacks.

Vice President Joe Biden's constant reference to his black support often looks very bad because he seems to have blacks as a kind of ace in his back pocket. Instead of black support suggesting a tendency to approve some of his political proposals (or strategic voting in an attempt to avoid a more concrete nationalist takeover by the white government), in his political cadence, it often sounds like " our blacks. "

In short, it is a claim of ownership. It is the most transparent liberal version of the "look at my African-American,quot; conservative. The black crowd that evokes does not seem more individualized, independent or human-minded than those mentioned in a "Blacks for Trump,quot; poster.

It would not be so bad if the tie with the multitudes of individual black lives in the amorphous mafia that is "the blacks,quot; were where it ended. The problem is, of course, that the cartoon is a traveling companion with each pogrom. He has gathered crowds in lynching of bees, fed SWAT teams and supreme courts and, in the 1920s, helped expel 1,000 African Americans from South Bend who would one day choose Mayor Pete.

The cartoons

The racist cartoon mobilizes the forces that set out to get rid of the people it has described as subhuman. White New Yorkers did not persecute people with human personality and thinking during the 1863 rebellion project; They hunted the troubadour character of Thomas Dartmouth Rice, Jim Crow.

White Southerners did not burn a family man who liked chess or sisters in a row alive, one was an aspiring journalist and the other a seamstress with a contagious laugh; they killed the "mulatto,quot; duplicitous and optimistic in Birth of a nation, or lynched a slow-witted Prissy in What the wind took away.

The policeman who stopped me while walking down a deserted street in east Toronto at midnight and demanded my identification, asked me what I was doing and forced me to wait while he sat in his car and radioed the station, no He identified me racially. But the black photos in his memory. He stopped the conservative radio representation of the black criminal he saw projected on my winter clothes.

Fixed to our bodies and lives and to humanity is the total sum of centuries of racist thinking about "blacks." They specify and silence each one of our declarations of cries of full humanity. And if we can talk, it is like a character from Green Book or The Intouchables, a new version of a 50's buttons whose presence and history have no other purpose than to remain in the background and be at the service of racial reconciliation. white terms

When he called Cory Booker (the first African-American senator from the United States of New Jersey) "well spoken," Michael Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of New York City, probably expected praise for recognizing that a man It could be both articulated and black at the same time.

But to think that blacks are in a certain way, usually in a lesser way, could lead someone like the mayor to defend police powers to stop and search blacks in black neighborhoods. You can even extend a police order that affects all black people by force because then the risk of groping someone who does not deserve it would be low, and would have no consequences.

The fact that blacks are a "type,quot; of people, inarticulate and dangerous, has been key to the legal defense of anyone caught firing at a car of noisy and noisy blacks. They could not have reasonably known that one of them did not deserve to be shot.

In 2012, the murderer of Jordan Davis, 17, Michael Dunn, said that "thugs,quot; should be killed more frequently by social change. The same year, George Zimmerman's brother sought the reliable defense of "blacks are risky,quot; from his murderous brother of Trayvon Martin. He tweeted: "The liberal media should ask if what these 2 black teenagers did 2 a woman and a baby is the reason why people believe that blacks could be risky." The teenagers he referred to were De & # 39; Marquise Elkins and Dominique Lang, accused of killing a baby in Georgia at the time, and were not related to Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman's brother, Robert, posted a photo of Trayvon, a 17-year-old African-American teenager from Miami Gardens, Florida, raising his middle fingers in an attempt to stop Trayvon's humanization. It was to return it back to the "N-s package,quot;, to use a Mel Gibsonism.

There is not much daylight between President Trump's description of "our African-American community,quot; as a multitude of uncomplicated rap concerts sitting on the edge of his seat to discover the fate of A $ AP Rocky when he was arrested in Sweden and the "violent gangs of Mayor Pete,quot; ".

In Amy Klobuchar's tough career as a prosecutor in Minnesota that led to the controversial conviction and mistreatment of a black teenager, there are "blacks."

In Bernie's distant evasion and the constant dissolution of racial oppression in "working class problems," there are "blacks."

You may have to spend hours wading among the blacks of the candidates before finding any evidence that there are complete, individual, thinking, varied and living humans who are black.

Electoral policy in the United States has not gone beyond racial caricature; a more sophisticated device, but no less reducing, than ethnic insult. The complete humans who are blacks are still "blacks,quot; for presidential candidates, regardless of the attempts we make to loosen the straitjacket of reductive representation.

We are nothing more than an asset or a problem; An accessory, never the protagonist. There are still no curtains for the minstrel show.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.