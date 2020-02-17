Meet Browser, the dog that smells electronics in Lake County – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML61660c5e33b423844933796e92a2c93111% %MINIFYHTML61660c5e33b423844933796e92a2c93112%

– The Up News Info 2 Morning Insiders on Monday introduced us to a dog that sniffs electronic products that recently helped police in Lake County break a ring of identity theft.

You may wonder how a dog can smell electronic products. As Tim McNicholas of Up News Info 2 reported, it is a growing trend in law enforcement.

The browser looks a lot like any other dog. He likes goodies and loves a good nap.

%MINIFYHTML61660c5e33b423844933796e92a2c93113% %MINIFYHTML61660c5e33b423844933796e92a2c93114%

But one thing separates it from the pack. And to show off, his handler, Carol Gudbrandsen, had a flash memory hidden in the lobby of the Lake County building in Waukegan.

%MINIFYHTML61660c5e33b423844933796e92a2c93115% %MINIFYHTML61660c5e33b423844933796e92a2c93116%

Gudbrandsen guides Browser around the room, and when he arrives at a blue trash can next to a row of flags, he starts to bumble.

The USB drive was hidden behind the trash can.

So how does the browser do it?

"There is a chemical bonding agent that is cooked in any of the circuits, so Todd Jordan of Jordan Detection trains these dogs with that chemical," Gudbrandsen said.

The chemical is called TPPO – abbreviation for triphenylphosphine oxide – chemical formula OP (C 6 6 H 5 5 ) 3 . It's not just on flash drives: when Browser wasn't looking, McNicholas put his phone between some sofa cushions and Browser found it immediately.

"He is really good at what he does," Gudbrandsen said.

Browser and Gudbrandsen have worked as a team for the Lake County State Attorney's office for two years.

He has made about 50 search warrants.

"He found devices we miss: in dirty clothes, hidden on top of a desk, on shelves on a desk, he could find them," Gudbrandsen said.

More recently, Browser helped Highland Park police search the home of Parrish Livingston, a man now accused of identity theft with more than 100 victims.

"The browser is great for finding small things or hidden things that we might otherwise lose," said the Highland Park police commander. Bill Bonaguidi

"On our most recent search warrant, he entered, jumped instantly on the bed, sat down and indicated on the bed," Gudbrandsen said.

Browser is one of approximately 30 electronic detection dogs in the United States. He is not the first to make news.

A dog named Bear became a kind of celebrity in 2015. He helped police track the Indiana house of former subway pitcher Jared Fogle, who pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography and child sex.

At that time, Bear was one of three electronic sniffing dogs in the US. UU., According to coach Todd Jordan.

"It can detect SD cards, USB memory drives, external hard drives, iPads," Jordan said.

Jordan also trained Browser and most electronic sniffing dogs in the United States. Dogs like Browser have multiplied by ten in the US. UU. In the last five years.

"All cases are now growing in the amount of digital evidence," Gudbrandsen said.

The browser knows when it's time to work because its owner uses a bag full of goodies. And that is your favorite part.

Jordan said he is currently training six more dogs that will take to the streets. The browser is one of only two in Illinois.

Some of the other agencies that have requested your help include the FBI and the Secret Service.