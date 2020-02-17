Meek Mill makes her son eat insects for $ 1K

%MINIFYHTMLb35b536199d6e341f3614d5134d4613411% %MINIFYHTMLb35b536199d6e341f3614d5134d4613412%

The rapper & # 39; Dreams and Nightmares & # 39; he challenges one of his young children to eat crickets in exchange for $ 1,000 and jokingly tells his followers online not to call child services for him.

meek mill He challenged one of his children to eat crickets and told the boy he would receive $ 1,000 as a reward. "Ewww …" said the rapper when the boy ate the insects. "Don't call child services with me," the star joked. "Take care of your affairs."

Meek has two children, Rihmeek Williams and Murad Williams, from his previous relationship with Fahimah Raheem. They started dating in 2006 and separated after six years.

After his separation, Fatimah struggled to feed his children. While her baby daddy was having the best time of her life and earning millions with her 2012 debut album "Dreams and Nightmares," she was arrested in 2014 for stealing groceries worth $ 17, including a bag of frozen pineapples.

Meek is currently waiting for a baby with his current girlfriend Milano. She has been flaunting her belly since late last year, but he gave the impression that he was not happy with his public announcement. He did not confirm that the baby is his until his enmity on Twitter with his ex-girlfriend. Nicki Minaj Recently.

Meek faced Nicki and her husband again Kenneth Petty when they met during shopping in West Hollywood. They got into a shouting match and Kenneth supposedly challenged him to duel.

The Twitter war later came when Meek bothered Nicki again when she was surprised that she liked a meme that made fun of her husband. She accused him of domestic violence while he dragged her for defending her brother, who was convicted of raping a minor.