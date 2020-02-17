Home Entertainment Meek Mill applauds back the 50 Cent observations on Drake Beef

Meek Mill applauds back the 50 Cent observations on Drake Beef

Meek Mill jumped on Twitter to send a message to all his critics after rapper 50 Cent talked about his problem with the former enemy, Drake, during an interview.

"People who fight with people who don't want to fight, those are punks. Meek Mills, when I finally met him, he said:" Hey, come here, let me talk to you. I need to talk to you like a man next door He took me aside and was talking and was looking at him and wanted to hit him. The things he said, he wanted to hit him, "Fif said at The Breakfast Club.

