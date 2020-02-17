Meek Mill applauds back the 50 Cent observations on Drake Beef

Meek Mill jumped on Twitter to send a message to all his critics after rapper 50 Cent talked about his problem with the former enemy, Drake, during an interview.

"People who fight with people who don't want to fight, those are punks. Meek Mills, when I finally met him, he said:" Hey, come here, let me talk to you. I need to talk to you like a man next door He took me aside and was talking and was looking at him and wanted to hit him. The things he said, he wanted to hit him, "Fif said at The Breakfast Club.

"And I didn't do it. I just looked at it and thought: & # 39; I, I don't understand why you felt this way & # 39;", continues 50 Cent. "He's a battle artist, that's where you come from. When he says something to Drake and doesn't answer, and Drake answers something, you say:" What happened? He was waiting for you. He was entering your den with that, and then you said nothing. I felt like I was kicking it when I was depressed by how it felt with the impulse Drake had. "

Meek hurried to applaud at 50:

"It's not a coincidence that all these people bring my name at once hahaha," Meek tweeted. "I've been moving too well and certain people don't feel it because most of these boys can't get into the room! I've been out in the country for years! Now I'm helping to change the laws now and free people. "