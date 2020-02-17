Marshall and Duluth win outdoor tracks donated by Minnesota Wild, U.S. Bank – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Wild and the U.S. Bank announced Monday that Marshall and Duluth are the winners of their outdoor track competition and will receive donated ice rinks.

The Wild held an online contest in search of local presentations for communities that need a clue. Eight communities were selected for fan vote, which took place from January 30 to February 15.

The two most voted communities received a donated rice pad: Marshall finished first with more than 34,000 votes and Duluth finished second with more than 32,000 votes.

"We are positively overwhelmed by the incredible response of each community that participated," said Carin Anderson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Associations and Retail Operations for Minnesota Wild in a statement.

The Marshall outdoor track will be located at the Red Baron Arena and Expo, and the Duluth outdoor track will be located at the Duluth Heights Community Center, according to a statement.

Both communities will also receive two networks and discs for the tracks. EZ Ice plans to begin construction of the tracks later this winter.