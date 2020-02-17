Marcin Gortat announces his retirement from the NBA in a Polish television interview | NBA News

Veteran Marcin Gortat is retiring from the NBA, the 35-year-old reportedly announced in an interview with a Polish television station that aired on Sunday.

"It's time to finish my career," Gortat said TVP Information in his native Poland. "I think this is the time when the year has passed, as I said at the beginning, I give myself a year to see what life will hold for me, and it led me to the decision that I will retire." I'm finishing my professional game. "

The 6ft 11in Gortat spent a dozen seasons in the NBA, playing for four clubs and three times drawing for the league's leadership in the games played.

Drafted by Phoenix in the second round in 2005, Gortat was sent to Orlando as part of an overnight exchange. After more than three seasons in Orlando, he was changed to Phoenix during the 2010-11 season.

The Suns sent him to Washington before the start of the 2013-14 season, and that's where Gortat enjoyed his greatest success.

In five seasons in Washington, Gortat averaged 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 402 games, making 400 starts.

Image:

Gortat scores with a dump against Phoenix



The Wizards changed him to the Los Angeles Clippers in the summer of 2018, and he was exonerated after 47 games last season. He hasn't played in the NBA since then.

In 12 career seasons, Gortat averaged 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 806 games (587 starts).

