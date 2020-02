TRENTON, N.J. (Up News Info) – A man was shot dead in Trenton. Now, the police are looking for the gunman.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West State Street.

%MINIFYHTML344d597e4b36f1fd8f341bb621376b5811% %MINIFYHTML344d597e4b36f1fd8f341bb621376b5812%

Police took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine the reason for the shooting.