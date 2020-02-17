Man fighting for life after receiving two shots in broad daylight in Nicetown-Tioga – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Police say a man is fighting for his life after he was shot twice in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of North Bouvier Street just after 3:15 p.m.

Police say the 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and once in the left arm.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the police.

