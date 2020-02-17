Man falls 40 feet to his death from the San Pedro cliff – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – A man from Torrance fell approximately 40 feet to his death on Sunday morning from a cliff in San Pedro.

Officials were sent around 10:33 a.m. in the 800 block of West Paseo del Mar.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victim as William De La Cruz, 64.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department are also involved in the investigation.

There was a witness to the incident, said Brian Humphrey of the LAFD, but at this point, it is unclear if De La Cruz fell or jumped.

