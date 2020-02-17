Man dressed in the "All Black,quot; assault runner in the Frisco & # 39; s Trails neighborhood – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police are investigating after a 54-year-old woman was attacked by a man while running in the Senderos neighborhood. The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to reach a nearby residence to call the police.

It happened at 6:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kingfisher Lane. The woman told police she was running in the area of ​​The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive when she tried to pass a man dressed in black walking on the sidewalk. When he passed him, he grabbed her and threw her down. She was able to defend herself and reach a nearby residence to seek help.

The officers who responded initially reviewed the area but could not find the man.

Anyone with information about the crime, especially any video of the possible suspect, should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. You can also send an anonymous suggestion by sending a text message with FRISCOPD and the suggestion to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD application available on Android and iOS devices.