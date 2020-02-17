Magic Johnson leads the emotional tribute of the Stars to Kobe Bryant and David Stern | NBA News

The NBA icon Magic Johnson led an emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and David Stern before the start of the All-Star Game.

Johnson addressed the crowd at the United Center in Chicago, honoring the legacies of former NBA commissioner Stern, who passed away on January 1 at age 77, and fellow Lakers legend Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in California on January 26 with his 13 years. Gianna, seven years old, and seven other people.

"We lost two members of the NBA family that meant a lot to the league, to our fans and also to communities across the country," Johnson said.

Image:

NBA icon Magic Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and David Stern before the All-Star Game



"David Stern was one of the best commissioners a league has ever seen. In the All-Star Game in Orlando (in 1992), when I had just announced (my) diagnosis (HIV), David Stern allowed me to play in the game and in It really saved my life and that of millions of people living with HIV worldwide.

"He allowed players like me and all these young players to be in homes around the world. His vision was that the NBA was a global game. Look how many international players we have today in the NBA. He has made the game." best.

















4:07



Highlights of the 69th All-Star Game where Team Lebrón faced Team Giannis of Chicago



"No 8 and No 24 … Kobe Bryant. I'm going to say it one more time because that joy should be a little stronger … Kobe … Bryant! We will never see another basketball player like Kobe. Score 81 points on one game He scored 60 points in his last game and won five NBA championships.

"But what I'm really proud of when I think of Kobe Bryant: there are millions of people in Los Angeles who don't have a home. Kobe struggled to get them and take refuge every day. He was passionate about that." He was also passionate about being a great father, husband and filmmaker: the young man won an Oscar.

















2:57



Dr. Dre paid tribute to Kobe Bryant through a special song and video to honor Black Mamba at the All-Star Weekend



"We are all in pain. This is a difficult time for the entire NBA family."

Johnson then asked the crowd to get up, at which point the strong chants of & # 39; Kobe, Kobe & # 39; They echoed in the sand.

"All I want you to do for David and Kobe is to hold hands for a second," Johnson asked.

Members of Team LeBron and Team Giannis did it and viewers did the same.

Johnson then asked the crowd for an eight-second silence in honor of Stern and Bryant. It was impeccably observed.

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.