Madness Patch Predictions March 1.0: Projecting Field 68 for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

There are a few weeks left until March and the madness of college basketball is leaking, folks. I have done NCAA tournament support projections for Sporting News, we call them the 68 Field, for quite some time. How long? Well, when I started it was the Field of 65 and they called us the Sport News. So yes. Since a time ago.

This is our first field of 68 for the 2019-20 season. I know, I know, most other places have been generating clicks on this topic for a couple of months, but now I'm going back to the fray, when there is a decent amount of information to make informed guesses.

As always, I'm making my projections based on where I think a team should It will sow depending on how your resume compares to other teams this season if the season ended yesterday. Because we are still far from Selection Sunday, I am not so worried about the locations and such; If your team has an 8-seed resume, they are in the 8-seed line, and I don't care (at this time) if your team can play on a Sunday or not (BYU spoiler).

My goal is to give you a snapshot of numbers for each team, and then maybe a note or two on each team. And for this first field of 68, I will give you a little idea of ​​how it was to classify this year's curriculum of the tournament caliber curriculum group, to try to find out which teams belong, which do not and how everything is solved. I've been seeing college hoops all season, of course, but there is a big, big difference between just looking at college hoops and really analyzing and classifying resumes of 80s. It was, let's say, interesting.

As always, automatic bids (in brackets) go to the team with the least amount of losses in the conference. In case of a tie, the offer is awarded to the team with the best NET rating.

March Madness bracket predictions for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

Projected No. 1 seeds

Baylor (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Kansas, State of San Diego (MWC)

Baylor (23-1): NET / Pom / KPI: 2/5/2. vs. P1: 9-0. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 2/5/2. vs. P1: 9-0. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0 Kansas (21-3): NET / Pom / KPI: 4/1/1. vs. P1: 10-3. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 5-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 4/1/1. vs. P1: 10-3. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 5-0 Gonzaga (26-1): NET / Pom / KPI: 3/3/16. vs. P1: 5-1. vs. P2: 3-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 3/3/16. vs. P1: 5-1. vs. P2: 3-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-0 San Diego State (26-0): NET / Pom / KPI: 1/4/10. vs. P1: 4-0. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-0

Thoughts: These were the four best teams, in this order, when the Selection Committee launched its advance of the 16 best teams on February 8. And the four have done nothing but win since then. This is easy!

Projected No. 2 seeds

Duke (ACC), Dayton (A10), Maryland (Big Ten), State of Florida

Duke (22-3): NET / Pom / KPI: 2/6/3. vs. P1: 5-1. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 2/6/3. vs. P1: 5-1. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1 Dayton (23-2): NET / Pom / KPI: 6/5/6. vs. P1: 3-2. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 6/5/6. vs. P1: 3-2. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0 Maryland (21-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 7/8/5. vs. P1: 7-4. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 7/8/5. vs. P1: 7-4. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0 State of Florida (21-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 15/22/8. vs. P1: 3-3. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Thoughts: The first two seeds No. 2 of the 16 main seeds revealed that their placement was easy; neither Duke nor Dayton have lost. But the other two No. 2 seeds? Yikes West Virginia, for God's sake, has lost three straight in Oklahoma and Baylor and against Kansas. They are not bad losses, but still, three in a row. Louisville also fell on Georgia Tech and Clemson, two ACC clubs staggering around .500. Maryland should probably have been a 2-seeded over West Virginia in the revelation, so the Terps get the approval. The state of Florida also jumps, despite the loss in Duke.

Projected No. 3 seeds

Louisville, Villanova, West Virginia, Auburn

Louisville (21-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 09/12/12. vs. P1: 4-3. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 09/12/12. vs. P1: 4-3. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0 Villanova (19-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 16/24/9. vs. P1: 6-6. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 16/24/9. vs. P1: 6-6. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0 West Virginia (18-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 7/10/14. vs. P1: 5-6. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 7/10/14. vs. P1: 5-6. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0 Chestnut (22-3): NET / Pom / KPI: 25/33/4. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 8-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Thoughts: I am not sold in the Villanova curriculum as 3 seeds compared to the 3 seeds most years, but the committee placed the Wildcats there and everyone else lost, so they stay. Louisville and West Virginia don't fall far because, well, do you remember what I just said about all the losses? Even Auburn, who had only lost a couple of games throughout the year, succumbed to the top 16 of bad luck and lost a surprising game in Missouri, which is below .500 even though he now has victories against four probable teams in general. But the loss of Auburn was without Issac Okoro, so the evil is somewhat mitigated.

Projected No. 4 seeds

Penn State, Seton Hall (Big East), Oregon, Creighton

Penn State (20-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 11/17/17. vs. P1: 7-3. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 11/17/17. vs. P1: 7-3. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0 Seton Hall (18-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 14/15/7. vs. P1: 9-6. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 5-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 14/15/7. vs. P1: 9-6. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 5-0 Oregon (20-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 22/25/13. vs. P1: 6-4. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 22/25/13. vs. P1: 6-4. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0 Creighton (19-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 13/18/11. vs. P1: 7-6. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Thoughts: Penn State was not one of the teams on the list of the 16 best, but all the losses mentioned above by everyone else, and the Nittany Lions winning many games, is the only way to compensate for their horrible strength of calendar numbers without conferences . The Big East offers tons of opportunities for the first quarter, and winning over half of those opportunities is the reason why Seton Hall and Creighton are here this week.

Projected No. 5 seeds

Butler, Kentucky (SEC), Colorado, State of Michigan

Butler (19-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 20/27/18. vs. P1: 8-5. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 20/27/18. vs. P1: 8-5. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0 State of Michigan (17-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 12/10/32. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 12/10/32. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0 Kentucky (20-5): NET / Pom / KPI: 24/30/22. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 24/30/22. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1 Colorado (20-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 11/17/15. vs. P1: 6-3. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Thoughts: Well, we have already officially passed where the selection committee qualified the teams, but there are a couple of laggards with problems that we will locate here, Michigan State and Butler. Kentucky has, you know, that defeat at home against Evansville, but that was a long time ago and the Wildcats are at the top of the SEC. As you can see, computers love Colorado.

Projected No. 6 seeds

Iowa, Arizona (Pac-12), Marquette, State of Ohio

Iowa (18-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 28/22/33. vs. P1: 7-6. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 28/22/33. vs. P1: 7-6. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1 Arizona (18-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 8/13/21. vs. P1: 3-5. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 8/13/21. vs. P1: 3-5. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1 Marquette (17-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 19/23/19. vs. P1: 5-6. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 19/23/19. vs. P1: 5-6. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0 Ohio State (17-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 9/18/25. vs. P1: 5-6. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Thoughts: We have reached the part of this field of 68 where I put about 15 defective but not terrible resumes in a jar and started drawing at random. Boom. OK, not really. But what did I say about the opportunities of the Big East and Q1? Yes, it also goes for the Big Ten, so it is not surprising to see a Big East and two Big Ten teams here, along with the favorite of NET Arizona.

Projected No. 7 seeds

Michigan, LSU, Houston (AAC), Texas Tech

Michigan (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 26/14/48. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 26/14/48. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0 LSU (18-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 29/34/20. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 8-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 29/34/20. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 8-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1 Houston (20-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 27/20/26. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 27/20/26. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0 Texas Tech (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 21/16/51. vs. P1: 2-8. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Thoughts: Yes, maybe this is a bit high for Michigan, but did you see what the Wolverines did to Indiana on Sunday? They had that extended hard patch, but they have unconventional victories against Gonzaga, Creighton and North Carolina before things went wrong for the Heels. Spoiler alert: from now on, most of the teams on which you will read will beat the teams that should beat and lose to the teams they should lose, with an aberration or two on each side that encompass the classification of the curriculum . Aargh

Projected No. 8 seeds

BYU, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Illinois

BYU (20-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 23/19/40. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 23/19/40. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0 Wisconsin (15-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 31/28/28. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 1-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 31/28/28. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 1-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1 Illinois (15-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 38/32/55. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 2-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 38/32/55. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 2-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1 Rutgers (17-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 30/29/44. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Thoughts: More Big Ten teams. Shocking, huh? Well, about Rutgers it is a little shocking Who thought the New Jersey team would be tied for the Big Ten standings with Michigan State, the No. 1 preseason of all, at the end of the season? It's been a minute since BYU was in the tournament, but the Cougars look solid in Mark Pope's first year.

Projected No. 9 seeds

Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Saint Mary & # 39; s, Florida

Oklahoma (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 47/35/36. vs. P1: 2-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 47/35/36. vs. P1: 2-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0 Rhode Island (19-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 32/43/23. vs. P1: 1-4. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 32/43/23. vs. P1: 1-4. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1 Santa Maria (20-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 34/36/39. vs. P1: 3-3. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-2

NET / Pom / KPI: 34/36/39. vs. P1: 3-3. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-2 Florida (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 35/38/37. vs. P1: 3-6. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Thoughts: Does anyone want to get a place in general? The four teams in this line have a combined total of nine victories in the first quarter in 30 opportunities and, well, the field has to be completed, people, and OH NO, I ONLY HAVE REALIZED THAT I AM ONLY IN NO. LINE OF 9 SEEDS.

Projected No. 10 seeds

USC, Xavier, Virginia, Wichita State

USC (19-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 49/54/30. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 49/54/30. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1 Xavier (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 39/42/31. vs. P1: 2-8. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 39/42/31. vs. P1: 2-8. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0 Virginia (17-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 55/52/35. vs. P1: 3-3. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

NET / Pom / KPI: 55/52/35. vs. P1: 3-3. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1 Wichita State (19-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 46/37/29. vs. P1: 2-3. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

Thoughts: Friends, I honestly don't know right now. I know that most of the years of the success / failure of the tournament do not count, but this year it seems that maybe we should let Virginia in because the Cavaliers are the reigning champions (kidding, kidding). Well, their numbers are not as bad as everyone seems to think. They are not in the top seven, but they are good enough to enter this year's field at this time. Help they have won five of their last six.

Projected No. 11 seeds

Northern Iowa (MVC), * Stanford, Indiana, * Arkansas, State of Arizona

Northern Iowa (20-4): NET / Pom / KPI: 40/41/43. vs. P1: 1-1. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-2

NET / Pom / KPI: 40/41/43. vs. P1: 1-1. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-2 State of Arizona (17-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 50/58/27. vs. P1: 4-6. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 50/58/27. vs. P1: 4-6. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0 Indiana (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 63/49/47. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 63/49/47. vs. P1: 4-7. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0 * Arkansas (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 48/44/48. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

NET / Pom / KPI: 48/44/48. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0 * Stanford (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 37/45/58. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 2-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

Thoughts: We will put two of the first four teams here and two in the 12 seed line. That's all I feel safe now.

Projected No. 12 seeds

* Purdue, * Georgetown, ETSU (south), Yale (Ivy), Liberty (Atlantic Sun)

* Purdue (14-12): NET / Pom / KPI: 33/26/56. vs. P1: 3-9. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-2

* Georgetown (15-10): NET / Pom / KPI: 43/47/34. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Thoughts: I have seen Purdue as tall as the 9 seed line, but I don't understand it. They barely have .500, and they have a couple of losses in the third quarter. Oh, and they are 1-8 away from home in the Q1 contests. Georgetown just got its best victory of the year, in Butler, and this is a good time to get the best victory of the year.

Projected seeds Nos. 13-16

Projected seeds No. 13: North Texas (C-USA), Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Akron (MAC), Vermont (East America)

Projected No. 14 seeds: Wright State (Horizon), UC Irvine (Big West), Colgate (Patriot), New Mexico State (WAC)

Projected No. 15 seeds: South Dakota State (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial), Murray State (Ohio Valley), Winthrop (Great South)

Projected No. 16 seeds: Montana (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), * Siena (MAAC), * Prairie View A,amp;M (SWAC), * Merrimack (Northeast), * Norfolk State (MEAC)

* First four teams

In the bubble (alphabetically)

Alabama (14-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 35/47/45. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 4-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Cincinnati (17-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 48/38/24. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-3

Connecticut (14-11): NET / Pom / KPI: 73/63/91. vs. P1: 0-6. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-2

Memphis (17-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 60/68/49. vs. P1: 1-3. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-2

Minnesota (12-12): NET / Pom / KPI: 40/31/52. vs. P1: 4-9. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Mississippi State (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 52/48/46. vs. P1: 2-6. vs. P2: 3-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-2

State of North Carolina (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 61/56/42. vs. P1: 4-2. vs. P2: 3-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

Richmond (19-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 47/52/41. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-1

SMU (18-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 66/75/62. vs. P1: 2-2. vs. P2: 2-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-1

South Carolina (16-9): NET / Pom / KPI: 64/74/54. vs. P1: 3-5. vs. P2: 4-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

UNCG (19-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 64/52/59. vs. P1: 2-2. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-2

State of Utah (19-7): NET / Pom / KPI: 42/39/60. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-1

VCU (17-8): NET / Pom / KPI: 53/53/57. vs. P1: 1-5. vs. P2: 1-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-1