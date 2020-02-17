Lupita Nyong & # 39; o mourns the death of sweet and warm and talented Nikita Pearl Waligwa

WENN / Instar

The young star of & # 39; Queen of Katwe & # 39; He died at TMR International Hospital in the capital of Uganda, Kampala, after losing his battle with a brain tumor at the age of 15.

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o he paid tribute to her "Katwe Queen"co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa in an emotional publication on Sunday, February 16, after the tragic death of the 15-year-old.

The teenager died at TMR International Hospital in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Saturday, February 15, according to local media, after losing her battle against a brain tumor. She was first diagnosed with the tumor in 2016 and, after radiotherapy, she was told she was cancer free a year later. However, another tumor was detected in 2019.

Nikita was most famous for starring in the Disney movie, assuming the role of a friend of the Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi, along with David Oyelowo and Lupita

When sharing a moment of Nikita in the film, Lupita wrote: "It is very sad that I published about the death of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm and talented girl I worked with in the film, Queen Of Katwe. She played Gloria. With so much vitality. In his real life he had the enormous challenge of fighting brain cancer. "

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his community, since they come to accept saying goodbye so soon. May he really rest in peace (sic). May his soul do well."

Among those who responded to Lupita's post was "Late at night"star Mindy kaling, who commented: "This is terrible news. I loved her and loved the movie."

Oyelowo also remembered Nikita in a post on her Instagram page, writing: "We regret the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humiliating to be a witness. Your light will remain alive. "