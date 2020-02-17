Luka Doncic takes advantage of most of the limited time during the NBA star game – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – Although he didn't play as much as other NBA superstars, Luka Doncic did his best with what he got during the Sunday night All-Star game in Chicago.

It was the first All-Star appearance of the Dallas Mavericks star in just his second year in the league. He even started in the LeBron Team, along with James Harden, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.

Despite only playing 18 minutes, Doncic took full advantage of his first All-Star game by scoring eight points and distributing four assists.

His outstanding plays included an alley pass to Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and a rare dump of the young stallion. He also connected two triples to close his night.

Doncic recently returned to action last week just before the All-Star break after suffering a sprained right ankle in late January. He had missed the last seven games of the Mavericks before the February 12 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

He also started the All-Star weekend by scoring 16 points in the game Rising Stars

The All-Star game was praised by many, as it introduced new rules that added more competitiveness to the game. Those rules included resetting the score after each quarter expected for the fourth. In the fourth, the first team with 24 points would win the game.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis were also playing for their respective charities. The money for these charities was rewarded to the winner of each quarter.

The game reached the limit in the fourth since the teams came and went with $ 300,000 on the line for their charities. In the end, Davis won it for Team LeBron in a free kick, finishing the game in 157-155.

Leonard took home the game's MVP award, which was recently named after the late Kobe Bryant.