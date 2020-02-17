Lower fatality rate in China

105 new deaths from coronavirus in China, as the increase in deaths decreases.
The National Health Commission of China reported 2,048 new cases of coronavirus infections and 105 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of new deaths decreased from the previous day, when 142 deaths were reported, although the increase in the number of new infections remained stable.
The vast majority of cases and deaths occurred in Hubei Province, where the outbreak began, although the commission's latest announcement also reported three deaths in neighboring Henan Province and two in Guangdong, the province near Hong Kong.
In total, more than 70,500 people have been infected in China and 1,770 have died so far. Four others have died outside of China on Sunday night.
On Thursday, the government began counting cases diagnosed in clinical settings, even with the use of CT scans, and not just those confirmed with specialized test kits.
American passengers on a quarantined cruise ship return home.
US passengers evacuated a cruise ship that was in quarantine for more than a week in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, after hundreds of people on board became ill with the coronavirus.
The Americans boarded two chartered flights to the United States, which departed from Tokyo at 7:05 a.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Japan.
While passengers were preparing to leave the country, Japanese health officials said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus found on the ship, the Diamond Princess, had increased by 70 to 355.
"I can't get down fast enough," said Sarah Arana, 52, a medical social worker from Paso Robles, California.
Only American passengers who were examined and did not show any symptoms of the disease were able to board the flights, according to a statement from the State Department.
Once in the United States, passengers will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, or at the Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio.
The embassy said that those who did not take the charter flights will not be able to travel to the United States until March 4, two weeks later otherwise they would be allowed to leave the ship.
Hundreds left a cruise in Cambodia. Then one tested positive for the coronavirus.
An American woman who disembarked from a cruise ship in Cambodia last week has they tested positive for the coronavirus since they flew to Malaysia, officials from that country said Sunday.
Cambodia allowed the ship, the Westerdam, to dock after five other ports rejected it because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Authorities said more than 140 passengers on the ship had flown from Cambodia to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. Everyone but the American woman and her husband were allowed to continue to their destinations, including airports in the United States, the Netherlands and Australia.
The woman, who is 83 years old, and her husband, who is 85 years old and also a US citizen, were hospitalized and placed in isolation. The husband tested negative for the virus, but has pneumonia, which is often a sign of the virus.
Dr. Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, called the revelations "extremely worrying,quot; and said: "We can end up with three or four countries with sustained transmission of the virus."
Westerdam, with 2,257 passengers and crew, left Hong Kong on February 1 and was at sea for almost 14 days.
"Are you sick?" For Asian Americans, a sneeze brings suspicion.
The coronavirus outbreak has so far saved the United States, with only 15 confirmed cases across the country, even when the virus has spread rapidly throughout the world and killed more than 1,100 people, most of them in China.
Most Americans seem to be going for their lives.
But not all.
For some people, those who come from China or travel there frequently, and health workers accused of fighting the virus, life has changed. Hundreds of Americans who were in China are now abandoned in anxious quarantine at military bases.
But for many Asian Americans who never left the United States, there has also been a disconcerting public scrutiny. They realize that a simple cough or sneeze can disperse the people around them.
"Instead of,quot; I bless you "or,quot; Are you alright? "" Aretha Deng, 20, a third-year student at Arizona State University, said, "his reaction is an instant panic state."
A man died in Taiwan despite having no known history of travel to mainland China.
Taiwan said a 61-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hepatitis B had died of the coronavirus.
The man, who died on Saturday after almost two weeks in a hospital, had no history of traveling to mainland China. Health officials were investigating how he became infected.
The media in Taiwan reported that the man had worked as a taxi driver and could have been infected by a passenger. A male relative in his 50s who lived with the man was also infected, health officials said.
Taiwan has recorded 20 cases of the new coronavirus and has established strict travel limits from the mainland to prevent further spread.
Japan's economy was already reeling. Then came the coronavirus.
Japan Economy It declined in the last three months of 2019 after a devastating typhoon and an increase in buyer taxes. Now the coronavirus threatens to put the third largest economy in the world, after the United States and China, in its first recession in five years.
Japan's production declined at an annual rate of 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter, the government said Monday. The country's consumption tax increased to 10 percent from 8 percent in October, which depressed consumer spending. Days after the tax increase went into effect, Typhoon Hagibis crashed into Japan, causing huge damage and further repressing economic activity.
Even before that, Japan's exports were affected by the slowdown in growth in China, which has been dealing with a trade war with the United States.
Government officials hoped that these problems would be alleviated in the new year. But that optimism is prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, which figures published on Monday do not take into account. The coronavirus has closed many of the Chinese companies that buy parts and equipment from Japan. It has also stopped the flow of Chinese tourists to Japan.
The research and reports were contributed by Richard C. Paddock, Sun Narin, Sui-Lee Wee, Russell Goldman, Amy Qin, Austin Ramzy, Steven Lee Myers, Motoko Rich, Eimi Yamamitsu, Johnny Diaz, Ben Dooley and Chris Cameron.