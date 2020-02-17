Lower fatality rate in China

The Americans boarded two chartered flights to the United States, which departed from Tokyo at 7:05 a.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Japan.

What is a coronavirus?

It is a new virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people, and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and possibly airborne. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. How worried should I be?

While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus by closing transportation, schools and markets. This week, a team of experts from the W.H.O. He came to Beijing to offer assistance. What happens if I am traveling?

The United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who recently traveled to China and several airlines have canceled flights. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.



While passengers were preparing to leave the country, Japanese health officials said the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus found on the ship, the Diamond Princess, had increased by 70 to 355.

"I can't get down fast enough," said Sarah Arana, 52, a medical social worker from Paso Robles, California.

Only American passengers who were examined and did not show any symptoms of the disease were able to board the flights, according to a statement from the State Department.

Once in the United States, passengers will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine at the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, or at the Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio.

The embassy said that those who did not take the charter flights will not be able to travel to the United States until March 4, two weeks later otherwise they would be allowed to leave the ship.