Love Island returns to the screens with an emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

Love Island returned to the screens tonight with a moving tribute to former presenter Caroline Flack.

The episode last night had been canceled and the producers declared that "it would not be transmitted out of respect for Caroline's family."

Voice over Iain Stirling opened the show with a moving tribute to his former colleague, saying he hoped people would be friendlier.

At the beginning of the show, a clip of the sea played with Iain making the voiceover, Iain then went on to read a touching tribute that lasted 73 seconds.

He said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family, passed away. Our thoughts with family and friends in this terrible moment.

& # 39; Caroline and I were together since the beginning of Love Island and her passion, warmth and contagious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers.

& # 39; Like many of you, at this moment we are all trying to accept what happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be friendlier, always show love and listen to each other.

& # 39; Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun moments we had doing our favorite show, you were a true friend to me, I'm going to miss you Caz & # 39 ;.

Iain Stirling (pictured above with Caroline in 2017) opened the program with a touching tribute to his friend

Caroline Flack was found dead in her London apartment at age 40. He had previously presented the ITV Love Island show. After the tribute, the image above the presenter appeared on the screen

The usual Just Eat ad was discarded and replaced with the previous one that used the hashtag #BeKind

Clips of the sea were heard while Iain read a voiceover that had worked with Flack on the show.

Clearly, Iain was distraught and seemed to be close to tears as he read the tribute.

Before the commercial break, an informative video about the Samaritans was published, replacing the usual Just Eat announcement.

After reading the tribute, the episode of the show continued normally.

But Iain refrained from his usual voiceover, which he would normally see commenting on the contestant's behavior in the program, his voice was not heard again until he announced the commercial cut.

Current Love Island host Laura Whitmore also tweeted this afternoon saying there would not be an AfterSun program tonight and praised those who worked on the show.

Then he followed with a tweet minutes after the tribute that was transmitted, telling Iain Stirling that & # 39; loved him & # 39; and that he knew that the tribute would not have been easy.

Iain also tweeted the link for the Samaritans who presented the hashtag & # 39; BeKind & # 39 ;.

Users of social networks reacted immediately to the tributes by stating that "it was beautiful,quot; but that it had been "too short."

Flack, 40, was found dead inside the Stoke Newington property she had been living on Saturday.

After the tribute, the show continued normally with images of the villa that appeared on the screen

Laura Whitmore tweeted this afternoon to say there would be no Aftersun show

The 40-year-old TV presenter took her own life after a worried friend who was with her went to the stores, leaving her alone at her home in London (pictured)

The spectators went to social networks last night where some said they no longer felt good watching the ITV program

Her father Ian discovered the former Love Island host who had taken his own life while the friend who was staying with her "went out to the shops."

Users of social networks said & # 39; felt bad & # 39; when watching the show after the tragedy & # 39 ;.

One said: "That tribute was very, very charming," while others said it was clear that Iain was close to crying while reading the tribute. Another added: "It doesn't seem right to see Love Island knowing that we will never see Caroline again."

Earlier today, ITV chief Kevin Lydo said everyone on the station was "devastated,quot; and "are still trying to process the tragic news."

After the show, Iain tweeted a screenshot of the #BeKind ad that replaced Just Eat ads tonight

Many praised Iain for the "beautiful tribute,quot; that lasted 73 seconds at the beginning of the show. This is while others complained that it was too short.

It was also said that the producers had kept in close contact with Flack after she retired from the program due to her next trial.

In a statement, Mr. Lygo said: & # 39; Caroline was part of Love Island from the beginning and her passion, dedication and unlimited energy contributed to the success of the program.

& # 39; After Caroline resigned from the program, ITV made it clear that the door was open for her to return and the Love Island production team remained in regular contact with her and continued to offer support for the past few months.

& # 39; Love Island will return tonight and will include a tribute to Caroline that the team in South Africa and Iain Stirling have gathered.

& # 39; Caroline loved Love Island and was very vocal in her support of the program. The viewers could relate to her and her with them and that was a big part of the program's success. We will all miss her very much.

ITV has also worked with the JustEat sponsor to replace the ideals, a video that informs the viewer what they are seeing, with information about the Samaritans, so that people struggling with their mental health can access help.

The station faces a reality show crisis after Flack's suicide, but after yesterday's conversations he decided to move on with the current Love Island series.