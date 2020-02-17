"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; launches the next season's official breakthrough

They are back, roommates! The first teaser for the new season of the popular VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; has officially fallen, and what a surprise, the drama! The program will be released in a few weeks, so fans will be able to see what is happening very soon.

It may be hard to believe, but "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; is about to release its ninth season, and there's still a lot of drama to find. In the new 30-second preview, we have a little glimpse of what will come with most of the same cast from the previous season.

Momma Dee, Scrappy, Bambi, Sierra, Spice, Rasheeda and Karlie Redd are back for another season, and this time they have a new cast member who is very familiar with the "Love & Hip Hop,quot; franchise … Alexis Skyy.

Alexis has left the West Coast and "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,quot; to go to Atlanta and it seems that he will open up regarding his history as a victim of sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, Scrappy sits heart to heart with Momma Dee to address her apparent problems with alcohol. Scrappy blatantly tells him, "you have to let him drink all the time."

Elsewhere, Sierra is crying while worried about going to jail (although we don't know why) and Karlie Redd is heard saying that "he had a prostitute in our bed," which may be referring to the reason behind the Recent final of your commitment last year.

The clip ends with someone hit in the face … and for you to keep guessing, their identity is not revealed. "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; returns on March 16th at 8 p.m. on VH1.

