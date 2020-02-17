Lori Harvey calls BF Future & # 39; Daddy & # 39; because he is as rich as his father Steve

%MINIFYHTMLe99c1e248391ea4f02b3f6679b505a7711% %MINIFYHTMLe99c1e248391ea4f02b3f6679b505a7712%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza / PNP

The stepdaughter of the TV presenter tells people about the shameless nickname when she shares on Instagram Stories a video of her showing her enviable curves.

Up News Info –

Despite the negative reactions surrounding their romance, Future and his girlfriend Lori Harvey They are still strong. In addition, it seems that the young social media star has given new details about their relationship by promoting the rapper's remix. Duck "Life is good" collaboration with Lil baby Y Dababy.

He posted on Instagram Stories a video of her showing her enviable curves with a colorful and tight dress while the song was heard in the background. Interestingly, she chose the part where you could hear the coup of the Future, "Who caused a scandal in Jamaica over the weekend? / Half of a holiday ticket, I broke the receipt / And she called me daddy because my I like Stevie a lot. "

Future was clearly referring to his Jamaican trip in the headlines and his stepfather Steve Harvey, which earned more than $ 45 million in 2019 according to Forbes.

Lori and Future have been romantically linked since last year after their adventures with people like Trey Songz and Sean "P Diddy"Combs. The couple made their relationship public when they celebrated their 23rd birthday last month. They even received the approval of their mother Marjorie.

For their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, rapper "Fine China" did his best. Lori shared a preview of how her boyfriend surprised her on the special day with a house full of roses. In a video shared on Instagram Stories, the star shared that she had just woken up in her new Los Angeles mansion and went down the stairs with a carefully placed stalk on each ladder.

Once she reached the ground floor, Lori was greeted with lots of rose petals, bouquets and candles that covered the floor and covered the hallways. There was also a giant heart-shaped floral arrangement. "What I just woke up," subtitled the video with a heart emoticon.