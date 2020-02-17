Look at a naked KJ Apa showing his bare butt for Ellen DeGeneres' birthday

KJ Apa he discovered everything for Ellen Degeneres& # 39; birthday.

the Riverdale star appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show and explained why he showed the television star in a recent celebration tribute.

During the interview, the comedian played the video she received from the 22-year-old actor in honor of her 62nd trip around the sun, which took place in January.

"What's going on, Ellen? It's KJ," he said in the clip. "I heard it's your birthday. So, happy birthday. I hope to meet you one of these days. And yes, I hope you have a really special day."

There was only one trap: Apa made the whole video with her birthday suit. The spectators even saw the reflection of her bare butt when she turned the camera. However, DeGeneres' team covered him with a peach emoji.

"I think I need to tan my ass," Apa said after the video was broadcast. "I have a very white butt."