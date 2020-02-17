Look at a naked KJ Apa showing his bare butt for Ellen DeGeneres' birthday

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
KJ Apa he discovered everything for Ellen Degeneres& # 39; birthday.
the Riverdale star appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show and explained why he showed the television star in a recent celebration tribute.
During the interview, the comedian played the video she received from the 22-year-old actor in honor of her 62nd trip around the sun, which took place in January.
"What's going on, Ellen? It's KJ," he said in the clip. "I heard it's your birthday. So, happy birthday. I hope to meet you one of these days. And yes, I hope you have a really special day."
There was only one trap: Apa made the whole video with her birthday suit. The spectators even saw the reflection of her bare butt when she turned the camera. However, DeGeneres' team covered him with a peach emoji.
"I think I need to tan my ass," Apa said after the video was broadcast. "I have a very white butt."
So what inspired Apa to show some skin?
"I knew, immediately after doing that, I knew I had the best video of them all," he said. "In my mind, I thought, & # 39; I don't want to make just a normal video & # 39; I remember that I was outside on my balcony, naked, and I was doing FaceTiming with my friend. I looked at my reflection, saw my butt and thought: "Perfect. Ellen I should do this for Ellen. "And that's how it came about."
DeGeneres laughed at the trick; however, she had a little joke of her own. At one point during the interview, he made a person dress like Archie Andrew, the character of Apa in the CW series, and jump off a side table, making Apa the last celebrity who was scared on his show.
Still, these were not the only ones to receive a small surprise. DeGeneres also made Apa appear behind the backstage fans.
Watch the videos to see Apa's interview.
