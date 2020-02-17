Lizzo expresses his frustration at the double standards in the bodies of men and women

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

When it appears on the Folha TV in Brazil, the creator of hits & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; launches a passionate speech about the oppression of women about the size and shape of their bodies in the music industry.

Lizzo She has insisted that men are not judged by the same standards as women, since she made a passionate speech about double standards in the music industry.

The 31-year-old positive-bodied singer appeared on TV Folha in Brazil, where she beat men for "oppressing" women for the size and shape of their bodies.

"What does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men?" asked the creator of successes "The truth hurts," the British newspaper Daily Mail reported. "Get it, we don't talk about your shit sizes, right?"

Lizzo added: "I don't think it's different from any of the other great women who came before me that had to be literally politicized just to be sexual … Do you know what I mean? Just to exist."

The "Juice" star honored the "great women" who preceded her and insisted that she could not do what she does without her efforts.

"The things that were beautiful in them were called defects, and they persisted against that, they fought against that, and now I can do what I do thanks to those great women," he said.