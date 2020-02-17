Lizzo criticizes the men who embarrass fat: "We don't talk about your D * ck size!

Lizzo has had enough of the fat shamers, and during a new interview, he called the men who continue to criticize his plus size figure saying, "We don't talk about his crap size!"

"I think women will always be criticized for existing in their bodies and I don't think it's different from any of the other great women who came before me and literally had to be politicized to be sexual." … You know what I mean? [Just to] exist, "he said speaking to a Brazilian store.

"The things that were beautiful in them were called defects, and they persisted against that, they fought against that, and now I can do what I do thanks to those great women. And they all look completely different, not all of them look the same, and they all had to deal with the same type of marginalization and misogyny.

"So what does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Check it out, we don't talk about their d * ck sizes, right? I like it, & # 39; it's not a d size * Conventional ck, it's too small. & # 39; We still let your butts run all over the damn place, "Lizzo added.