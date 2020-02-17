Lisa and Tom Bilyeu married for 17 YEARS share their nine rules for a successful relationship

An American couple who has been married for 17 years has revealed the very simple secrets of their lasting romance.

Entrepreneurs Lisa and Tom Bilyeu, from California, revealed the life lessons they learned about their marriage, including having sexual intercourse & # 39; and & # 39; forgive mistakes quickly & # 39 ;.

The couple, co-founders of billionaire health brand Quest Nutrition, known for their protein bars, shared a picture of themselves holding a blackboard with their nine tips for a successful relationship.

With intimacy in the lead, the other rules included & # 39; communicating obsessively & # 39 ;, & # 39; raising each other & # 39 ;, & # 39; being honest & # 39 ;, & # 39; being a good leader and follower & # 39 ;, & # 39; hold each other in a high standard & # 39; and & # 39; make your marriage the top priority & # 39 ;.

The couple Lisa and Tom Bilyeu shared the life lessons they learned during their 17-year marriage.

The American couple is the co-founder of the billionaire health brand Quest Nutrition

& # 39; There are so many lessons we have learned in our 17 years of marriage. And an Instagram post won't cover everything, so I wanted to choose one to go deeper: number four & # 39 ;, said Lisa.

& # 39; When you love someone so much, all you want to do is see him happy. Seeing Tom smile and laugh is literally one of my favorite things on earth.

& # 39; And knowing that what you're about to say will do exactly the opposite? Well, my instincts are always to keep it for me. But not saying it, for Tom and me, is as bad as lying.

She shared a story about one of her nightly dates when she discovered how important honesty is in their relationship.

Lisa said she hoped to receive praise from Tom on the new top she had bought to surprise him at dinner, but didn't receive "anything,quot; from him.

& # 39; So in the middle of dinner I finally ask … "Honey, what do you think of my new top?" He looks me up and down … then shrugs, "Eh, it's fine,quot; – Eh?

& # 39; My broken heart was silent and somewhat offended. And, of course, he realized. He proceeded to tell me that he never wants to lie to me even if it makes me feel good right now.

& # 39; We plan to get married forever, so it must be based on 100 percent honesty and transparency. And so, when I'm 90 years old and I have a wrinkle bag, and I get up without makeup and he looks at me and tells me I'm beautiful, he needs those moments to carry weight.

& # 39; Not only be BS. I wanted him to know that he is telling the truth. Ok, man knows how to express things right? But the more I thought about it, the more I realized how successful I was & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The couple shared the very simple secrets of their lasting romance (pictured in 2000)

Earlier this year, Lisa shared the worst advice she had received, including & # 39; don't marry Tom & # 39 ;, & # 39; don't risk your home for a protein bar & # 39; and & # 39; have children, otherwise you will not be satisfied & # 39;

From that day on, Lisa said "she never wants to doubt or question her words."

From big things to small things like this! As long as we are respectful, kind and do it at the service of the other person, we agree that we will always be honest with each other & # 39; & # 39 ;, said.

& # 39; No. To import. What. And, to be honest, I'm glad you told me because next time I want to impress you … you better think I'm not wearing that blouse.

Her husband also praised his wife in an effusive post, along with her nine rules, on Instagram, saying: & # 39; My marriage to Lisa is my top priority.

& # 39; Why? Because nothing has given me more joy, ever. All the money in the world cannot get close to having someone pick it up and push it to be better. My wife is my favorite human of all time & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

& # 39; She is absolutely ridden or dies. And together, we have devised many rules, lessons, tips and tricks to make your marriage the best of your life.

The couple's publication has since gone viral, with thousands of people praising the couple for giving them hope for their own relationship.