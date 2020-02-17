Lily P's fried chicken and oysters offer comfort to those who want southern food

%MINIFYHTML3db359703509cd36cd486a6805a1f5d211% %MINIFYHTML3db359703509cd36cd486a6805a1f5d212%

%MINIFYHTML3db359703509cd36cd486a6805a1f5d213% %MINIFYHTML3db359703509cd36cd486a6805a1f5d214%

Our restaurant reviews are part of a series of conversations that we are developing to help you save time and stay informed about what is happening in the city. Be sure to sign up to receive the latest on the city's gastronomic scene.

%MINIFYHTML3db359703509cd36cd486a6805a1f5d215% %MINIFYHTML3db359703509cd36cd486a6805a1f5d216%

Claiming to prepare southern food can force strict scrutiny of a nostalgic Southerner in New England. As a native of Texas, I feel I have some authority when it comes to certain issues such as fried food, portion sizes and the meaning of "spicy."

That's why I was intrigued by the fried chicken and oysters from Lily P, Chris Parsons's fried chicken restaurant in Kendall Square that opened in November. It is a destination to watch the game, shoot darts and shovel excessive amounts of food in the mouth. The restaurant certainly meets the portions, offering good value along with an impressive list of beers and spirits: tequila for days.

Lily P is divided into two types of dining experiences: the dining area, which has an open kitchen, offers customers well-spaced tables with high cabins: suitable for conversations, business meetings, entertaining clients. The largest bar area, which has an open kitchen, is for those looking for a bustling, noisy social environment full of sports fans and shuffleboard players.

Mushroom Toast —Emily Chan

The food was a dump, especially if you are a devious southerner. The cornbread ($ 8) was deliciously buttery and moist, with crispy and caramelized edges and a chili jam that had only a touch of heat. Applefield Farm popcorn ($ 2) was served with curly pieces of freshly shaved Parmesan cheese grated on top, almost impossible not to treat yourself (and fast delivery for those who are about to go hungry). Sweet and sour blistered shishitos ($ 8) offered a good balance of sweet, spicy and spicy, while they were covered with crunchy and crunchy bits (a mixture of sesame seeds) for a basket of peppers to suck your fingers. The mushroom toast ($ 9) was aromatic and earthy, although the ricotta peel was lost, it worked well for a textured element. The grilled corn ($ 7) covered with sticky cheese and covered with cornflakes that adhere to the inside of your teeth was a bit disappointing with the lack of condiments and the "powder,quot; of cornflakes. If the corn flakes had not been completely pulverized, to keep some of their crunch, this dish would have been a home run.

The house specialty, Lily P, the fried chicken sandwich (without the bells and whistles offered in other special sandwiches) was tasty: the empanada was thick and evenly distributed; The chicken was sauteed with milk and juicy. Pepper cheese and chow chow (pickled pepper seasoning) accompanied the chicken in a glittering Hawaiian roll. The sandwich was carefully prepared, which was notable for this former chef and line cook because sometimes when the line is full, things can get messy: cooks get stressed, things can come together, this was not the case . I saw almost 10 sandwiches coming out at once, with an assembly line of toasted buns and delicately formed pepper patties that came together gently and silvery with attention. While the additional pickles served on the side were necessary to add a touch of acidity, all Lily P fried chicken sandwiches cost $ 12, offering great quality and value for multiple palates. But, although you often don't hear that southern food needs more salt, I found that almost everything I tried was spicy, even pickles.

The fried chicken sandwich Lily P —Emily Chan

A fried catfish sandwich is also available for $ 12 after 4 p.m. While the coleslaw on the fried catfish sandwich seemed to need a couple more days in brine, along with the Creole remoulade, it added a pleasant glow to the very particular and muddy taste of the catfish.

For anyone looking to try all the flavors that Lily P & # 39; s has to offer, for $ 3 each one can order the "Gimme Gimme Chicken Tendies,quot; in original, spicy flavor or black pepper honey. The "spicy,quot; is spicy Memphis style, but do not be afraid: it is smoker than the type of spicy that could burn your face. Another $ 4 will give you a side, such as Carolina Gold Rice Semolina, a rich and creamy side element, covered with fresh green chives, to cool the residual burns that any New Englander palate can feel.

It is clear that Lily P is not trying to reinvent the wheel, but it provides the classics that any Southerner craves. I would try again, next time for oysters, which are served with sauteed Premium brand and spicy sauce Crystal brand, the supplements I grew up eating in Houston. Next time I would try the quieter side of the restaurant. However, newcomers should sit at the chef's counter: order a plate of sweet and spicy peppers or a plate of fried chicken, and see how the camaraderie of the chefs unfolds.

Lily P fried chicken and oysters; 50 Binney St., Cambridge; On Monday–Saturdays from 11 a.m.–9 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m .; lilypschicken.com

Lily P bar area —Emily Chan

Lily P's dining room —Emily Chan

Sweet and sour blistered shishitos —Emily Chan

cornbread —Emily Chan