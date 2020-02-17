Lil Pump causes transgender rumors after he posts a photo of him wearing a bra

%MINIFYHTML92072f44f13ea41db33d56a84566a5c511% %MINIFYHTML92072f44f13ea41db33d56a84566a5c512%

Instagram

Although the rapper of & # 39; Gucci Gang & # 39; emphasizes in the legend of the publication that the sports bra is not yours, many people still do not believe it given the design of its phone case.

Up News Info –

Lil pump has shocked almost 1.8 million of his followers on Instagram. On Monday, February 17, the rapper posted a photo of him proudly wearing a bra on the photo-sharing site, generating rumors that he could be a transgender.

In the photo, he combined the pink sports bra with a gray boxer while perching in front of the mirror, showing the tattoos on his body. But before anyone had a wrong idea, Pump made it clear that it was not his, "Something random left his fight at my house and come get it." The "Gucci Gang" rapper also left several emoticons crying and laughing.

%MINIFYHTML92072f44f13ea41db33d56a84566a5c513% %MINIFYHTML92072f44f13ea41db33d56a84566a5c514%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML92072f44f13ea41db33d56a84566a5c515% %MINIFYHTML92072f44f13ea41db33d56a84566a5c516%

Although Pump emphasized that he was not the owner of the bra, many people still did not believe it given the design of his phone case. "The way he stood, the phone case, the fact that he felt the need to put it on and take a picture, clearly belonged to him," said one. "Just go to the head and get out of the closet, everyone has set the trend for that SMH," said another.

"He looks too comfortable in that … those are his training wheels," someone else said. "Are you sure you weren't a transgirl because …", wrote another, and one added: "It's her … bag cats." Meanwhile, a person urged him to clarify: "Are you leaving nah because your eyebrows, phone and pose are shaking me?"

"Between the bra, the eyebrows and the phone cover … I wonder if he has something he needs to tell us," said a different individual. One more person simply left a pair of rainbow emoticons while someone was already convinced, "The mouth poses … combined with the phone case … the bra is HIS ma'am!

Pump has not yet responded to speculation, although it has already deleted the photo.