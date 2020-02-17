Libyans turn 9 since the beginning of the uprising that eliminated Gaddafi | Libya News

%MINIFYHTML4a8b5ada4fd9c824501c1e15b4f11aa411% %MINIFYHTML4a8b5ada4fd9c824501c1e15b4f11aa412%

Libyans from several cities have gathered in the capital, Tripoli, to celebrate nine years since the beginning of an uprising that finally overthrew Muammar Gaddafi after 42 years in power.

Waving flags and playing music, large crowds took to the streets to commemorate the 2011 uprising that began in the coastal city of Benghazi.

%MINIFYHTML4a8b5ada4fd9c824501c1e15b4f11aa413% %MINIFYHTML4a8b5ada4fd9c824501c1e15b4f11aa414%

But almost a decade later, the power vacuum that followed Gaddafi's murder continues to fuel violent conflicts, with the deeply divided country that is no closer to a lasting peace amid fierce competition for two rival administrations in the west and east.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4a8b5ada4fd9c824501c1e15b4f11aa415% %MINIFYHTML4a8b5ada4fd9c824501c1e15b4f11aa416%

This year's celebration came when the internationally recognized Government of National Agreement (GNA) in Tripoli faces an offensive by the eastern forces of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Mahmoud Abdelwahed of Al Jazeera, reporting from the demonstration in the capital, said the participants also organized seated to condemn the military impulse launched in April last year by the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar.

"(They) also denounce tWar crimes, as they say, committed by his (Haftar) forces, especially attacks on residential areas in Tripoli, "he added.

The LNA failed to break Tripoli's defenses amid fierce fighting that so far has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced tens of thousands.

Haftar received support from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Russian mercenaries, while Turkey recently increased its support for the GNA.

Countries that support war they have repeatedly violated an arms embargo against Libya, according to the United Nations, which has registered more than 100 violations since January 12, when the belligerent parties conditionally agreed to a truce.

& # 39; So many tragedies & # 39;

While many celebrated the anniversary of the uprising on Monday, others said they had nothing to celebrate after 10 months of attacks.

Samira al Mehdi, a resident of Tripoli, told Al Jazeera that he had experienced the increase in violence firsthand.

"I swear the horror that this girl has seen, that no other boy has witnessed throughout Libya," he said while holding his daughter, weeks after his house on the outskirts of Tripoli was bombed.

Now she resides in a shelter together with other families.

"The whole building in front of us collapsed. The bombs were coming from everywhere. Our house was completely destroyed. We could have been killed."

"There are so many tragedies. Big problems and there are people who suffer even more than us. I don't have a hint of hope. There is no security, (so) why and what do they celebrate?