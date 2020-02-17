Libyans disappointed nine years after their revolution | News

Nine years after the revolution, Libya suffers a political, economic and security crisis and its people say that their struggle has been a victim of foreign agendas and internal divisions.

In February 2011, the Libyan revolution began in Benghazi. The Libyans had lived for 42 years under the oppression of the Libyan ruler, Muammar Gaddafi.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6d7097be18387863cdeba97ac5f4447e11% %MINIFYHTML6d7097be18387863cdeba97ac5f4447e12%

His uprising gave the Libyans a sense of hope for a better future. But nine years after the end of Gaddafi's government, the country is in chaos.

Citizens remember vividly the first hours of February 17 and subsequent months, but say they stole the revolution.

"Yes, it was stolen by foreign powers. Because if this country manages to grow, it will have no parallel because its history is recognized by its educated people," said Hamid al-Tabouli, a resident of Benghazi.

Al-Tabouli called on the Libyans and the international community to join the National Army of Libya (LNA), the armed forces of the eastern administration of Libya, saying it is the "safety valve,quot; of the country.

"We welcomed the revolution of February 17 and wish it after 42 years of torture and oppression … But then it was stolen," said Sanusi al-Maqsabi, a resident of Benghazi.

Ninth anniversary of the Libyan revolution

Endemic insecurity

Since the overthrow of the Gaddafi government, Libya has witnessed a power struggle between two separate governments in the east and west of the country.

The Government of National Agreement (GNA, for its acronym in English), controls an increasingly small land around Tripoli in the west and has the support of powerful militias from Zintan and Misrata, and the backing of Turkey, Qatar and France

The east is controlled by the Benghazi-centered administration of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and his tribal allies, who in recent months have tried to push Tripoli and close oil production in the east to deprive the GNA of funds.

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Much of the south is controlled by several tribal groups and other armed groups, which causes endemic insecurity and an increase in trafficking networks.

Recent efforts to establish a ceasefire and implement an arms embargo have failed, but a new round of talks in Geneva is expected to begin soon.

On Wednesday, February 13, the UN Security Council approved a 55-point roadmap to end the war in Libya and condemned the recent increase in violence in the oil-rich country of North Africa.