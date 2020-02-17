LGBTQ activists, Governor Walz demand "conversion therapy,quot; ban – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLaa4ffde340039ec0341b62374623ab1e11% %MINIFYHTMLaa4ffde340039ec0341b62374623ab1e12%

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Governor Tim Walz and LGBTQ activists demonstrated at the state Capitol on Friday to demand that the Minnesota Senate, controlled by Republicans, approve the ban on "conversion therapy,quot; for minors, a discredited practice that seeks to make them Homosexuals are heterosexual.

The proposal was approved by the House controlled by Democrats last year, but an effort to amend it in a larger Senate bill by Senator Scott Dibble failed at the end of the session. The Minneapolis Democrat, who is openly gay, said he plans to reintroduce him this year, although he acknowledged in an interview that promulgating him will be an uphill struggle.

But he has an ally in the Democratic governor. Walz told a crowd of about 100 people at the Capitol roundabout that 19 other states have enacted bans on conversion therapy, the most recent conservative in Utah last month, while a Republican-controlled legislative committee in Oklahoma approved a ban on Wednesday.

"The idea that this absolutely discredited, Byzantine and tortuous way of telling our children that they are not who they are has to end and end," said Walz.

Roger Sánchez, an activist with the LGBTQ OutFront Minnesota civil rights group, described himself as a survivor of conversion therapy. He said he grew up thinking that there was something wrong with him because he was gay, so he gave his consent when the people he trusted proposed conversion therapy. He said he still suffers nightmares because of that.

“They washed my brain to believe that being LGBTQ was wrong. My rainbow at that time was drained of its color. I smiled but inside I was dying, ”said Sanchez. “However, in college I connected with students who claimed LGBTQ. I realized that I was not alone in my struggle. They were the ones who helped me accept myself. "

The American Psychological Association says that conversion therapy is not based on science and is detrimental to mental health.

Sue Abderholden, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illnesses, said she attended the rally "because being LGBTQ is not a mental illness and therapy cannot be provided to something that is not a disease."

The leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Paul Gazelka, a conservative Christian from Nisswa, did not immediately respond to messages through his spokesman seeking comment on whether the Senate could consider the bill this year.

The Senate rejected the ban on an online party vote last May, and Republicans argued that it was a matter of religious freedom. After that, the Star Tribune revealed that Gazelka's adult daughter, Genna Gazelka, came out as a lesbian as a teenager and now identifies as bisexual. Genna Gazelka was upset with the vote and told the newspaper that conversion therapy amounts to torture.

Dibble said in an interview that he plans to ask the Senate leadership to allow hearings on his bill. He said "several,quot; of his Republican colleagues in the Senate want to vote yes. He called Senators Scott Jensen of Chaska and Eric Pratt of Prior Lake as Republicans he is working with, who could vote for him if they had the chance. Republicans have a narrow majority of three votes in the Senate, but Dibble said that getting the bill to vote will require creative thinking.

"We are working together to find a way to reach yes," he said.

