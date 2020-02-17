Leah McCourt ready to get attention when heading Bellator Europe in Dublin | MMA news

Leah & # 39; The Curse & # 39; McCourt (3-1-0) will make history this Saturday night when she becomes the first woman to head Bellator Europe. It will be just another day for the single mother of a council estate in Belfast.

The 27-year-old featherweight seems destined to join Conor McGregor as one of the greats of the MMA. She is in an upward spiral and is heading towards more important honors.

Down County star McCourt, who won the gold medal at the IMMAF World Championship in 2016, is a world and European champion of the Brazilian international federation of Jiu Jitsu, as well as a black belt in judo. She has the skill and work ethic of a great champion, and now McCourt is ready to make history when she faces Judith Ruiz from Germany at 3Arena on February 22.

Don't worry, McCourt doesn't walk more than two hours, four days a week from Belfast to Dublin to train without a final goal.

His typical day is to leave his daughter Isabella, nine, at school before driving to the SBG Charlestown gym, where he hits the pads with Owen Roddy, McGregor's head coach, from 10.30 am to 1 pm. He then heads back to Belfast to pick up Isabella at 3pm. Then it is time for homework before dinner.

But the day does not end there for McCourt, who resumes his training at the local boxing gym for strength and conditioning, and only then can he begin to think about sleeping.

Many other boxers and fighters go to eight-week camps and can train and relax, while my life is uninterrupted.

"I've been doing this for about two and a half years," McCourt he told Raz Mirza of Sky Sports. "Isabella loves Bellator and is very proud of me. She comes to this fight, but has never been before. Usually, she watches my fights with my mother on TV after winning."

"This will be my fifth professional fight and, to be honest, I'm just trying to do my homework every day, so it still hasn't sunk and I really don't feel it is real life. I wake up in the morning and I don't stop until I return at 10 o'clock at night, so I really don't see all the hype.

"It's just about sponsors, training, doctors, meetings, from Belfast to Dublin, I don't have a second. Many other boxers and fighters go to eight-week camps and can train and relax, while my life is simply non-stop. To be honest, this is how I like it. After the fight, I think it will sink into what happened and what I have accomplished in my journey to get here, but at this moment there is a great task at hand and many commitments.

"I'm exhausted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, it's like my norm. I don't know what it's like to not feel exhausted. Entering the cage is the easiest thing. You can usually see me lying on a deeply asleep cushion before a fight. " Because I'm generally very relaxed. The real fight is the easy part. "

McCourt, who grew up on a council property in Belfast, talked about how his family was affected in different ways by the sectarian violence that was occurring at the time.

"There have always been problems in Belfast, there have always been different threats," he said. "When my family moved to the country, things became quite normal from there. I think Belfast will always have a reputation and an associated stigma. Things have moved on but there is still a lot of conflict. I'm lucky that I didn't have what to see or my daughter had to see it. "

Despite the difficulties of being a single mother, McCourt feels he has taken paternity as "a duck in the water."

"Looking back, that has been one of the easiest things, to be his mother. I always say that if God would drop a child from heaven, it would be Isabella. She is the calmest, kind and good-behaved girl. She is very mature and it's like my life partner, "McCourt laughed.

Coach Owen Roddy had previously called McCourt the best fighter in the world, but McCourt, who is looking for a fourth straight victory when facing submission artist Ruiz, feels that his experience has added a lot to his fighting game.

She said: "My work ethic is to work to be the best fighter in the world. I feel that I am at the beginning of my professional career and I just want to keep improving in the cage."

McCourt plans to work on his strengths instead of his opponents when he fights Ruiz in front of a passionate Dublin crowd. When asked about a prediction, well, he can't see anything other than a victory in his hometown on February 22.

"It's the craziest sport of all time, but in terms of skills I am better everywhere. I can't see any other result than winning with an end," he added.

