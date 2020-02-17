Le Breuil team faces the anxious wait for Grand National | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML8e79554d70f21aeac06d60854145620611% %MINIFYHTML8e79554d70f21aeac06d60854145620612%

Coach Ben Pauling faces an anxious wait before finding out if Le Breuil will make the cut for the Randox Health Grand National.

The eight-year-old boy has had the biggest obstacle course in the world as his main goal since he claimed the glory of the Cheltenham Festival at the National Hunt Chase last March.

However, after being overcome by obstacles in its seasonal reappearance in Wetherby in early November, Le Breuil has finished the field in both Becher Chase in Aintree and Classic Chase in Warwick, performances that have seen their mark drop from 150 to 145)

Pauling's position was ranked 71 on the list when the weights for the Grand National were officially revealed, and the Gloucestershire manager is not determined to execute his position again between now and the great race on the first Saturday of April.

"Being in an annoying situation, but we are as we are and we will have to make the most of it," said Bourton-on-the-Water coach.

"There are seven horses classified 145, so it is indeed somewhere between 66 and 72 on the list. If you run above your mark between now and the National, you will be closer to 66 and if you run and run badly you will be closer of 72, this is how I read it.

"We need to decide whether to give him a run somewhere or throw the dice and go straight there. I think he would probably like a run, so it could be an advantage for us, but we'll think about it in the next week or two.

"Having seen the race, I think if you are 69 or 70 you are probably going to enter, but obviously it will be difficult."

In case Le Breuil returns to appear before the National, he could bet on a second victory at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Pauling added: "We will probably give you a couple of tickets in Cheltenham, Ultima Handicap Chase and Kim Muir, although Kim Muir is unlikely to be unlikely.

"Looking at it from a positive point of view, if I reached the National, I would take 10th place, with Tiger Roll now as a confirmed runner, which is a pretty exciting weight."

"In my opinion, of the horses in the race with 145 points, it is one of the most progressive. I am pretty sure it can run better than that mark in the right circumstances."

Le Breuil is not the only contender for Pauling's Grand National, with Kildisart a little more prominent in the order of entry with a mark of 151.

After finishing third behind first-class Lostintranslation in Carlisle in the fall, Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's castrated horse has disappointed twice in Ascot, but Pauling is hopeful of a better performance if he runs 888Sport Handicap Chase in Kempton on Saturday.

"He's very much in the mix (for the Grand National). We didn't give him the entrance lightly," Pauling said.

"Possibly he will run in Kempton and then he could go to Cheltenham for the Ultima as well. Those two races will dictate where he is going, but the owners like to have runners in the National, so we'll see."

"Although this season has not been planned for him, I think he is a very progressive horse."