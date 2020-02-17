Laureus Awards: South Africa, rugby champion, beat Liverpool to honor the team Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLbae0fd2e47c7b4cb47ca3734daa3e0f411% %MINIFYHTMLbae0fd2e47c7b4cb47ca3734daa3e0f412%

The captain of South Africa, Siya Kolisi, raised the Webb Ellis Cup

The winners of the South Africa Rugby World Cup were named Team of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards, beating the Champions of the Liverpool Champions League.

The Springboks, who won the World Cup in Japan last year for the third time in history, also saw Monday the competition of the winners of the United States Women's World Cup in Berlin.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the World Athlete of the Year Award after the vote was tied for the first time in the 20-year history of the awards.

The Mercedes Hamilton driver won his sixth F1 World Championship in 2019, with 11 race wins and 17 podiums, while Messi became the best player in the world for the sixth record time when he won the Golden Ball.

Hamilton will match Michael Schumacher's seven world title record if he retains his crown in the new Formula One season

Hamilton used his speech to highlight what he believes are problems about the lack of diversity in F1.

"Our sport has very little or no diversity, it is a problem we face continuously," said Hamilton.

"It is all our responsibility to use our platforms for that: really pushing for gender equality, inclusion, really making sure we are participating and representing where the world is today."

Simone Biles, who became the most decorated gymnast in the history of the world championship when she won her 25th medal last year, won her third Athlete of the Year honor after winning the award in 2017 and 2019.