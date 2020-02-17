Lamar Odom's daughter: My dad's new GF is hitting him! (Photos)

Allegedly, Lamar Odom is being abused by her new fiancee, Sabrina Parr, according to Lamar's daughter, Destiny.

Destiny made the explosive accusations on social networks yesterday.

Lamar and Sabrina started dating last year, and their relationship progressed rapidly. In a few months, Lamar proposed to Sabrina, and the two began to appear in red carpet events across the country.

But yesterday, Lamar's daughter, Destiny Odom, made accusations that people now look at Lamar and Sabrina's relationship differently.

Destiny said, in a comment on his father's page, that Destiny "hit,quot; the former NBA star in the face. Destiny went on to claim that Sabrina is "abusing,quot; her father.

