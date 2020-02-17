Lamar Odom's daughter: My dad's new GF is hitting him! (Photos)

Allegedly, Lamar Odom is being abused by her new fiancee, Sabrina Parr, according to Lamar's daughter, Destiny.

Destiny made the explosive accusations on social networks yesterday.

Lamar and Sabrina started dating last year, and their relationship progressed rapidly. In a few months, Lamar proposed to Sabrina, and the two began to appear in red carpet events across the country.

But yesterday, Lamar's daughter, Destiny Odom, made accusations that people now look at Lamar and Sabrina's relationship differently.

Destiny said, in a comment on his father's page, that Destiny "hit,quot; the former NBA star in the face. Destiny went on to claim that Sabrina is "abusing,quot; her father.

Look:

Lamar is a former professional basketball player. As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA), he won championships in 2009 and 2010 and was named the sixth man of the year of the NBA in 2011.

Lamar was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. During his marriage, Odom made several appearances on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He and Kardashian also had their own reality series, Khloé & Lamar. In October 2015, Odom was hospitalized in a coma after being discovered unconscious in a brothel in Nevada. He later sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.