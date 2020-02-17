Kylie Jenner poses in a room full of sunflowers: Travis Scott gave them to them?

%MINIFYHTMLfaa61c6bc77345bafffca32a08004e0211% %MINIFYHTMLfaa61c6bc77345bafffca32a08004e0212%

Kylie Jenner fans will remember that on Valentine's Day 2019, Travis Scott showed his love to Kylie by filling her house with roses. Now, on Valentine's Day, Kylie shared a photo of herself in a room surrounded by sunflowers. Kylie did not reveal much in the caption, but only in the image many of his followers suspect that Travis Scott was the one who gave him the incredible gift. Kylie shared the photo with her 162.9 million Instagram followers where she went viral and has more than 11 million likes.

Kylie stands in the mirror selfie with white pants that narrow at the waist and a short-sleeved T-shirt with burgundy print. Although Kylie recently indicated her feelings regarding a haircut that was cut too short, Kylie appeared with medium-length brown hair in the photo.

The color was her normal tone after debuting a new blonde color as reported by Dylan Fisher. Fans were stunned to see the room full of roses in 2019, and now they are shocked to see their mansion filled to the brim with sunflowers.

You can see the photo that Kylie Jenner shared on her official Instagram page where her room was full of sunflowers below.

Although Kylie has not publicly stated that she and Travis Scott are back together, many people think so. Travis and Kylie spent a great deal of time together during the holidays and Travis was there for the Stormi Collection cosmetics party and Travis organized an amazing birthday party called Stormi World.

After the Stormi World party, there were rumors that Kylie and Travis had been back together, however, nothing has been made public at this time, confirming the matter. Kylie, Travis and Stormi continue to share many family photos and videos that have led many to believe that their love is as strong as ever.

Kylie shared an additional photo in her Instagram stories that revealed a heart arc made of sunflowers, along with a full entrance to the Kylie Calabasas mansion covered with sunflowers.

You can watch the video that Kylie Jenner shared below.

What do you think about the extravagant gesture?

