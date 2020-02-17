Kylie Jenner is ready to return with Travis Scott under certain conditions: what happened to her romance with Drake?

At the end of 2019, many were surprised to learn that Kylie Jenner and her baby, Travis Scott, had decided to go their separate ways.

Little Stormi Webster's parents issued a statement saying they would continue to be best friends while raising their son.

While Travis was still single, it was rumored that Kylie was dating Rihanna's ex-boyfriend and rapper, Drake. However recently Hollywood life He reported that the former couple has spent a lot of time together and things quickly began to warm up between them.

A source stated that they love what they are going through and do not plan to label it at this time despite the opinions of their families.

The person, who spoke with the media, said: “Kylie and Travis are avoiding putting a label on things because as soon as they do, they will receive a million opinions. And at this time they simply don't want to deal with it. They are still solving things and trying to slow everything down. ”

The source revealed: "They spend a lot of time together and neither of them sees anyone else. But they also spend a lot of time doing their thing. Kylie often does things with her daughters, or even with her, Stormi and her family. She is doing a great point to maintain its independence at this time. That is very important for her. "

The family friend continued saying: “One thing that Kylie and Travis always have to deal with is the fact that they are parents. They always have that first in their minds ahead of everything else when they are together. The things that really tense your romantic relationship are never related to Stormi, but to your career. "

The friend concluded: “They both have so many things happening with their careers that they tend to concentrate on all that. And when they are together, the focus is mainly on Stormi, and there is no time for love and affection. They are really trying to discover the best way to get back to the romantic side of things, and that is taking some time. They are trying to make the right moves to get back to what they had, but it is still a work in progress. "

Kylie is a true free spirit.



