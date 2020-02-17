KUWK: Kim Kardashian and North West show their dancing skills in a cute Tik Tok video!

Another day, another beautiful publication of the Kardashian-Jenner children and their parents! Kim Kardashian took Tik Tok with her eldest daughter, her daughter, North West to show her great dance moves.

In addition, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared the clip on her Instagram page to reach more people.

Kim and her 6-year-old elder danced with a fast tune while the filter she used tripled her images!

The proud mother wore a black tank top and a pair of matching pants, while her son with Kanye West wore a loose gray t-shirt with white buttons and matching pants, just like his mother.

In the caption, Kim simply wrote "Tik Tok," so that his millions of followers know what the video was made for the first time.

It is safe to say that fans were impressed by the dance skills of the mother and daughter duo, as they did not hesitate to exaggerate their talent.

These are some of the positive comments they got: "the best mom of all." / (North is) so cute. "/" I want this relationship with my future daughter "."

In fact, Kim and North have a very strong bond and fans love watching it whenever they can.

One of the main reasons they are so close is that North is apparently really mature for his age and that is something for which Kim is very grateful.

This is what a person with insider information previously shared with HollywoodLife: ‘She is a very mature girl. All of their children have very different personalities. North is really very useful with the youngest, which Kim also appreciates. She sees herself a lot in the north. "

In addition, North was also described as a true fashionista by her supermodel aunt, Kendall Jenner, who chose her as the only family member who is most likely to succeed in the modeling industry when she grows up, during an interview for Week of New York Fashion.



